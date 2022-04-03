Opinion

Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1.

A game where Eddie Howe saw his Newcastle United team follow his plan closely until almost half-time.

Then everything simply fell apart.

MATCH RATINGS:

Dubravka – 5

Not at fault for the goals but did concede five…

Manquillo – 3

So bad I thought we missed Krafth.

Schar – 4

Great free kick but that was it. Terrible defensively.

Burn – 3

Shocking today.

Worst we’ve seen him by far, looked way off it and was dragged all over the place.

Targett – 5

Defensively not great but not as bad as the rest of his defence.

Joelinton – 3

Played like the original Joelinton today.

Shelvey – 3

So slow man. Did nothing.

Willock – 6

Maybe, maybe the only one out of the starting eleven who maybe did ok.

Fraser – 3

By far his worst game under Howe.

Don’t recall him even touching the ball?

ASM – 4

Ambled around when not in possession and ran around like a headless chicken when he was.

Wood – 3

Shocking. Might as well have had 10 men on the pitch.

Did next to nothing and although he got next to no service, he needs to do better.

SUBSTITUTES

Murphy – 4

Not a right back, or a winger, or a Premier League footballer at that.

Bruno – 7

Brought a bit of life to a side that was already dead.

Lascelles – N/A (Not on long enough to judge)

Would have still done better upfront than Wood.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 3 April 4.30pm

Goals:

Tottenham:

Davies 43, Doherty 48, Son 54, Emerson 63, Bergwijn 83

Newcastle:

Schar 39

Half-time stats in brackets.

Possession was Tottenham 62% (65%) Newcastle 38% (35%)

Total shots were Tottenham 19 (8) Newcastle 8 (4)

Shots on target were Tottenham 6 (2) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Tottenham 2 (2) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo (Guimaraes 59), Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Willock, , Joelinton (Murphy 59), Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood (Lascelles 70)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Gayle, Longstaff, Ritchie, Krafth

(Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Sunday’s hammering – Read HERE)

You can follow Jonathan on Twitter @jonnyinsg

