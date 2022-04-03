Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players
We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1.
A game where Eddie Howe saw his Newcastle United team follow his plan closely until almost half-time.
Then everything simply fell apart.
MATCH RATINGS:
Dubravka – 5
Not at fault for the goals but did concede five…
Manquillo – 3
So bad I thought we missed Krafth.
Schar – 4
Great free kick but that was it. Terrible defensively.
Burn – 3
Shocking today.
Worst we’ve seen him by far, looked way off it and was dragged all over the place.
Targett – 5
Defensively not great but not as bad as the rest of his defence.
Joelinton – 3
Played like the original Joelinton today.
Shelvey – 3
So slow man. Did nothing.
Willock – 6
Maybe, maybe the only one out of the starting eleven who maybe did ok.
Fraser – 3
By far his worst game under Howe.
Don’t recall him even touching the ball?
ASM – 4
Ambled around when not in possession and ran around like a headless chicken when he was.
Wood – 3
Shocking. Might as well have had 10 men on the pitch.
Did next to nothing and although he got next to no service, he needs to do better.
SUBSTITUTES
Murphy – 4
Not a right back, or a winger, or a Premier League footballer at that.
Bruno – 7
Brought a bit of life to a side that was already dead.
Lascelles – N/A (Not on long enough to judge)
Would have still done better upfront than Wood.
Stats from BBC Sport:
Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 3 April 4.30pm
Goals:
Tottenham:
Davies 43, Doherty 48, Son 54, Emerson 63, Bergwijn 83
Newcastle:
Schar 39
Half-time stats in brackets.
Possession was Tottenham 62% (65%) Newcastle 38% (35%)
Total shots were Tottenham 19 (8) Newcastle 8 (4)
Shots on target were Tottenham 6 (2) Newcastle 1 (1)
Corners were Tottenham 2 (2) Newcastle 3 (1)
Referee: Martin Atkinson
Newcastle United:
Dubravka, Manquillo (Guimaraes 59), Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Willock, , Joelinton (Murphy 59), Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood (Lascelles 70)
Unused Subs:
Darlow, Dummett, Gayle, Longstaff, Ritchie, Krafth
(Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Sunday’s hammering – Read HERE)
You can follow Jonathan on Twitter @jonnyinsg
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]