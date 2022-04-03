Opinion

Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Sunday’s hammering

Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 3 April 4.30pm

For 42 minutes a game that was very much going to plan from Newcastle United’s perspective.

Whilst after that…

GToon:

“That was a performance that suggested the players had been on holiday rather than at a training camp.

“Pathetic from front to back, start to finish.

“The only positive that might come from this is that we get a reaction from the players and get the couple of wins we need to stay up.”

Jamie Smith:

“Urgh, we’d all hoped this sort of thing was long gone but…

“Let’s be fair that Spurs were excellent and scored a couple of tremendous goals.

“But some of the 5 conceded were embarrassing to the point of being reminiscent of days gone by.

“I actually find this worrying as the hope that the break may have reinvigorated a tired looking squad has totally imploded, as this can’t have failed to damage morale.

“Wolves looked decent beating Villa and we are now in a losing run that needs addressed, urgently.

“Some of those involved today need to stand down if we are to have a chance at this.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“Thought we were good for the first half but that was an appalling defensive display at times.

“Joelinton and Joe Willock both way off the mark today but that also shows how important both have been to the system in recent months.

“There is still work to do and we need to respond well against Wolves.”

Billy Miller:

“When it rains, it pours!

“We haven’t conceded more than one goal in a game for eleven games and over a quarter of a year.

“Then we go and ship as many as we had in our previous seven games combined.

“Felt confident after our opener but that was as good as it got.

“This is the last of our long string of games away from St James’.

“Now we have three home games on the bounce and they’re all winnable.

“I think two wins would see us safe.

“The sooner we get them the better.”

Paul Patterson:

“Down to the management that.

“Shocking set up, bad tactics and poor subs.

“It was a Bruce masterclass in all but name.”

Brian Standen:

“Home comforts needed!

“Started ok but too many players off their game today.

“Incl Fraser and Joelinton, not a criticism at all just the way it was.

“Out-bullied a little bit as well which was odd.

“Roll on Friday night and home comforts!

“One thing about Spuds, Harry Kane is obviously class but god what a moaning tw.t.

“No arguments, we just didn’t turn up second half.”

David Punton:

“Amazingly that was our fourth away game on the spin – it’s no excuse though, we have been given a right going over by Spurs

“What a disaster for Eddie Howe and the players that was. Much work is still needed.

“It was all after having taken the lead through Schar’s very well executed free kick.

“All was well at that point.

“But that was as good as it got for United.

“Defensively we have been carved open all day, albeit against a club who have spent a king’s ransom and are generally very strong at home.

“The consecutive away games have been a huge test, but the two week break was a chance to recharge batteries, and it didn’t really pay off for us.

“You just have to hold your hands up and say we’ve been outclassed.

“Manager and players must keep pushing as much as they can.

“The finish line is in sight and we just need a few more points.

“I’d wager there will be a few more nail-biting moments to come.

“Verdict: A day to forget for Newcastle United.”

Nat Seaton:

“We contained Spurs in the first half and even managed to pinch the lead but the second half was a different story altogether.

“Reality was we were outplayed and the scoreline reflects that.

“No one had a ‘good game’ and sadly the defending was back to pre transfer window standard.

“Here’s hoping we can turn things round on Friday night, finally a game back at home and hopefully 3 more points towards confirming safety.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 3 April 4.30pm

Goals:

Tottenham:

Davies 43, Doherty 48, Son 54, Emerson 63, Bergwijn 83

Newcastle:

Schar 39

Half-time stats in brackets.

Possession was Tottenham 62% (65%) Newcastle 38% (35%)

Total shots were Tottenham 19 (8) Newcastle 8 (4)

Shots on target were Tottenham 6 (2) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Tottenham 2 (2) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo (Guimaraes 59), Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Willock, , Joelinton (Murphy 59), Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood (Lascelles 70)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Gayle, Longstaff, Ritchie, Krafth

