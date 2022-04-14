News

This match will see biggest number of Newcastle United fans this season

Newcastle United fans were met with total chaos when trying to buy tickets on Wednesday, for the Liverpool match at the end of the month.

Last Thursday (7 April 2022) the club had to embarrassingly postpone sales of these tickets for the Liverpool game, as when they went on sale ‘technical difficulties’ affected the NUFC ticketing site.

Basically the sheer number of people trying to log on to buy, seemingly leaving the site unable to cope.

Fast forward to yesterday and at 10am the Newcastle v Liverpool tickets went back on sale and sadly thousands of NUFC fans endured yet another shambles. Some were lucky and able to buy tickets without any issues, however, for many others they were met with ‘internal error’ messages when trying to buy, this after waiting for up to an hour or more in an online queue. Countless Newcastle United fans having then no other option but to rejoin the back of the online queue…

Anyway, one way or another, all tickets ended up getting sold, so now the Liverpool match is a sell out. As the scousers will take their full away allocation.

I have detailed below the ticket selling / availability arrangements for all the remaining games, with the exception of the final day at Burnley which the club hasn’t announced any details for, as yet.

Sunday against Leicester is sold out, with a bonus number of Newcastle fans getting tickets because Leicester couldn’t fill the away end.

However, next Wednesday against Crystal Palace is set to see the highest number of Newcastle United fans at a game this season.

As things stand this morning, there are less than 200 tickets remaining for the Palace match and they are in sections LS-L7J and LS-L7K, these are where away fans usually are. Section by section (of the usual away end) has been sold this week by the club to our fans and as things stand, Palace have (as a maximum) only the two sections up in Level 7 of the Leazes closest to the East Stand. Checking on the Palace website, they haven’t even sold out these two sections, despite offering free coach travel to all their season ticket holders and members.

This means that there are set to be around 51,000 Newcastle United fans at the Palace match on Wednesday, hopefully the extra support will help ensure the three points.

At 10am this (Thursday) morning, a small number of extra Norwich away tickets go on sale, whilst tickets also become available for Man City away (see details below).

Whilst it is 12 days until the Arsenal home match goes on sale to Newcastle fans.

Ticket details for remaining seven Newcastle United matches

Sunday 17 April 2.15pm – Leicester home (Sky Sports)

Sold out.

Wednesday 20 April 7.45pm – Crystal Palace home

Currently (9am Thursday morning) 169 seats still on sale in Level 7 of the Leazes (normally away sections but not taken by Crystal Palace fans).

Saturday 23 April 3pm – Norwich away

Ticket Holders with 50+ loyalty points from Thursday 14th April, 10am.

Saturday 30 April 12.30pm – Liverpool home (BT Sport)

Sold out.

Sunday 8 May 4.30pm – Man City away (Sky Sports)

On sale to Season Ticket Holders with 120+ loyalty points from Thursday 14th April, 10am

Monday 16 May 8pm – Arsenal home (Sky Sports)

On sale to Season Ticket Holders and Members from Tuesday 26th April, 10am.

Online general sale from Tuesday 3rd May, 10am (subject to availability).

Sunday 22 May 4pm – Burnley away

