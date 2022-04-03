Opinion

This is embarrassing over the top reaction to Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1

When the scoreline reads Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1, there is nothing good to say.

However, you also need to have a bit of perspective.

Are we only discussing the scoreline…or what happened over the course of the full 90 minutes?

Reading a lot of stuff after the match, I find many of the comments laughable.

Such an over the top reaction from many Newcastle United fans to both today’s match and then trying to link it to the previous two NUFC results / matches as though it is a really serious dropping off a cliff trend we have experienced.

When returning to the real world, the first thing you have to acknowledge is, this is not a really good Newcastle United team / squad. Indeed, it isn’t a good team in any way.

Eddie Howe was responsible for a minor miracle when he put together a run of seven games that features six wins and a draw. The trouble is, some Newcastle United fans then think we have some kind of brilliant side.

I reckon that many of those who were claiming a few weeks ago that NUFC were suddenly peak Brazil / Barcelona, are now the same ones talking of shameful 90 minutes and Eddie Howe presiding over a shambles of a team on the slide.

Reality is that the excellent seven game run of 19 points from a possible 21, was ended when Newcastle United actually put in arguably one of their best performances of the season, especially when you consider that injuries meant Eddie Howe had to put out such a weakened team at Stamford Bridge. Newcastle deserved to not only not lose to Chelsea but actually deserve to win, only for all luck and match officials to go against them.

At Everton, Newcastle were sadly dragged down to their level in the second half but could and should have had the game won in the first half, then eventually lost to the only real scouse mackems’ threat on the NUFC goal, which came deep into added time.

Very small margins going against Newcastle United in two games where they were the better and more dangerous team.

Moving on to this afternoon, it was actually the almost perfect first half performance, especially once you acknowledge just how limited this Newcastle team is overall.

Yes it wasn’t mostly great to watch BUT it was the exact first half plan and performance you need to see , when you have such a limited side – up against some very dangerous attacking players.

A very disciplined defensive line, restricted Tottenham to very little goal threat in the first half. That then topped off by Fabian Schar giving NUFC the lead with an admittedly soft free-kick goal that Lloris should have saved. That doesn’t take anything away from Newcastle United though, as all 11 players did pretty much everything asked of them / planned by Eddie Howe.

The second half sadly becoming a 45 minutes when pretty much nobody did what had been asked of them by Eddie Howe.

Spurs only had two efforts on target in the first half and they equalised with one of them, I can’t even recall the other one. Maybe the NUFC defending could have been better (as you can say about any goal conceded) for that equaliser but in reality it was a quality Son cross that was very hard to defend against.

Tottenham then had four more efforts on target after the break and scored with all four, the final count up showing five goals coming from only six efforts on target in the 90 minutes. This was a tale of bad defending in the second half but it wasn’t Martin Dubravka seeing shot after shot raining down on the Newcastle goal.

The game really revolved around a ten minute spell that stretched either side of half-time, when Newcastle United were carved open and conceded three goals. It was shambolic defending but restricted to the second-half, not anything to celebrate but like I said, keep it in perspective.

The thing with Spurs is that they aren’t a brilliant team BUT if you do give them any encouragement and go behind, they do have a brilliant trio up front who are arguably as good, if not better, than anything else in the Premier League. You only have to look at their recent results and see what they are capable of.

Reading backwards, Spurs had scored three against West Ham, two at Brighton, two at Man Utd, five against Everton and four at Leeds. Two games before that they’d scored three goals to win at Man City. They are a dangerous team if your defending isn’t what it needs to be…

That was what happened, Newcastle’s defending wasn’t good enough after the break and once Spurs went 3-1 up on 54 minutes, then started chasing the game, it became a bit of a mess.

However, there was nothing wrong with Eddie Howe’s original game plan and the players clearly had bought into it. It was simply a case of individual errors meaning that Newcastle’s defence was opened up after half-time and Spurs clinical in punishing it.

To sum up the limitations of this Newcastle United team / squad, or most of it anyway, Bruno Guimaraes came off the bench and played at a completely different level to his teammates. That is the level we need to be aiming for.

Most of the NUFC players are of a certain level and to pick up that run of recent wins / results, most of them need to be playing at pretty much near their best. That didn’t happen today and they were punished for it in the second-half.

Again though, small margins, if after scoring Newcastle United had managed to go a few more minutes protecting their lead and gone into the break a goal up, then I think every chance that we would be sitting here now toasting a very different performance and a win.

Eddie Howe will have the players in training this week, pointing out where it all went wrong in that second half at Tottenham BUT also telling them how much they had been getting right, when not having conceded more than one goal in a game since mid-December and conceding only eight goals in eleven Premier League matches before getting this run around at Spurs in the second-half. When it comes to defending, it is all about doing so as a unit, indeed, as a team.

To be honest, I was more gutted we didn’t beat a woeful Everton than I was today, once Tottenham made it 2-1 I thought it was game over and we could get punished by a very high quality attacking trio.

An absolute rubbish second-half but that is all it was, put it down to experience and what is always potentially going to happen on certain days when your players aren’t quite at it and up against some very good players.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 3 April 4.30pm

Goals:

Tottenham:

Davies 43, Doherty 48, Son 54, Emerson 63, Bergwijn 83

Newcastle:

Schar 39

Half-time stats in brackets.

Possession was Tottenham 62% (65%) Newcastle 38% (35%)

Total shots were Tottenham 19 (8) Newcastle 8 (4)

Shots on target were Tottenham 6 (2) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Tottenham 2 (2) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo (Guimaraes 59), Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Willock, , Joelinton (Murphy 59), Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood (Lascelles 70)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Gayle, Longstaff, Ritchie, Krafth

