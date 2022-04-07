Opinion

This is embarrassing from BBC Sport on Allan Saint-Maximin

I just went on BBC Sport to see what they had on their site about Newcastle United ahead of Friday night’s match against Wolves.

Checking for any injury / availability updates, as well as whatever else Eddie Howe had been saying about the game.

The Newcastle United Head Coach having spoken to the various media on Thursday morning.

This is what I found…

BBC Sport report – Thursday 7 April 2022:

‘Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has said French winger Allan Saint-Maximin does have a “long-term future” at the club.

There have been reports Newcastle could be willing to sell the 25-year-old at the end of the season.

But Howe said Saint-Maximin is “an incredible talent”, adding “of course he has a long-term future at the club”.

“I’ve got a great relationship with Maxi. I’ve really enjoyed working with him.”

Saint-Maximin has not scored for the Magpies since January and the team has just had a run of three successive defeats.

Newcastle are 15th in the Premier League table, seven points clear of Burnley in 18th, but having played a game more.

Speaking about Newcastle’s current form, Howe said: “Losing for me is very painful, but it’s important I don’t get caught up in it because then I’ve got another game to prepare for, so it’s making sure I do my job effectively to help the players perform in the next match.”

Newcastle play at home against Wolves on Friday, 8 April at 20:00 BST.’

The usual good stuff from Eddie Howe, great to have somebody representing our football club who isn’t an embarrassment when he speaks to the media…

However, I did find it embarrassing how BBC Sport framed these quotes from Eddie Howe, in terms of what they were implying.

In other words, making out that Allan Saint-Maximin has been a big negative for Newcastle United in recent times.

I am referring in particular to ‘Saint-Maximin has not scored for the Magpies since January and the team has just had a run of three successive defeats.’

To anybody who has no idea of the actual…facts, this sounds really bad about Allan Saint-Maximin. Losing all of the last three matches and not scoring a goal for three months.

Hmmm, maybe for context, BBC Sport (no journalist put their name to this nonsense…) could have mentioned that Allan Saint-Maximin only started one of these three defeats.

Also, whilst hasn’t scored since January is kind of true, the fact is that surely you are duty bound to at the same time tell your readers that whilst Allan Saint-Maximin has indeed not scored since January, he had only started two Premier League matches in that time, until making his first start for seven weeks against Spurs and in these past seven weeks ASM hadn’t been able to train for the vast majority of that time.

I know some of the Newcastle United fanbase lunatic fringe are pretty bad when it comes to their views on Allan Saint-Maximin and wanting to bizarrely portray him somehow to blame via twisted logic / BUT no need for BBC Sport to join in.

To balance things up a little bit, these are the last six Premier League matches that Allan Saint-Maximin has started for Newcastle United:

Newcastle 1 Man Utd 1

Newcastle 1 Watford 1

Leeds 0 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 3 Everton 1

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0

Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1

So…Allan Saint-Maximin scored the goals against both Man Utd and Watford, the only Newcastle player to score in those 3+ hours of football. The Frenchman earning the team two points they wouldn’t otherwise have had.

Allan Saint-Maximin then helping Newcastle to win the next three matches in a row.

Before then returning on Sunday when admittedly he wasn’t great, though by far not one of the worst NUFC players. Indeed, Allan Saint-Maximin was Newcastle’s only real threat against Tottenham and made more successful completed dribbles than any other NUFC player and by far carried the ball up the pitch more than any other Newcastle United player over the course of the match.

With now three home games in a row coming up, I can guarantee which Newcastle player all three opposition clubs will be most worried about.

