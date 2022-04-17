News

This is brilliant from Brendan Rodgers after Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 – Fair play to Foxes boss

Brendan Rodgers watched on as his team dominated possession and played most of the football.

However, Newcastle United restricted Leicester City to only two efforts on target, in the entire 90 minutes (plus stoppage time…).

Bruno Guimaraes providing a spectacular winner only seconds before the referee was set to blow, deep into time added on.

All credit to Brendan Rodgers for his reaction / words after the match.

I struggle to disagree with pretty much anything he says…

Brendan Rodgers reflecting on Newcastle 2 Leicester 1:

“We were much the better team today.

“We controlled most of the game.

“We scored a very good goal and had lots of other really good moments in the game.

“Physically we were excellent in the game, considering we played Thursday.

“The message always is that if you control the ball, you control the game…but for some reason right at the end, we decided to go long with it.

“Then we give it away, Newcastle have a break away…it was very harsh on us because I thought some of our play and our pressing was excellent.

“We started the game fantastic in the first 25 minutes.

However, we were then a little bit loose with our passing and that gave the (Newcastle United) crowd…it gets them up in the game and they get the goal, but we then find the control again.

“I thought in the second half that we controlled the game really well, we moved them around the field, we got into some really good areas, the minimum you should take is a point in these circumstances…but for some reason we failed to control the ball.

“I’m so happy though for the people here, the (Newcastle United) supporters.

“You get a great feeling every time you come here.

“It is one of the cities and grounds I really enjoy coming to.

“It is great for the (Newcastle) supporters because the passion here is incredible.

“Eddie (Howe) has come in and made a very good start, made some really good signings.

“I think that gives great hope to the (Newcastle) supporters.

“I’m pretty sure they’ll look to build on that in the summer.

“This is one of the incoming football clubs in Britain.

“It is a special place…

“A great atmosphere during the game and we are just disappointed with the result…but we say congratulations to Newcastle.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 – Sunday 17 April 2.15pm

Goals:

Leicester:

Lookman 19

Newcastle:

Bruno G 30, 90+5

Possession was Leicester 69% Newcastle 31%

Total shots were Leicester 8 Newcastle 16

Shots on target were Leicester 2 Newcastle 7

Corners were Leicester 5 Newcastle 3

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 52,104 (2,400 Leicester)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 70), Saint-Maximin (Gayle 90+1), Wood (Willock 69)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Longstaff, Ritchie, Fernandez, Lascelles

