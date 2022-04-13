Opinion

They used to have more Geordies in their team than Newcastle United

After the latest round of Premier League clashes and results, the picture at the bottom has become a whole lot clearer.

Newcastle United are now 10 points clear of the relegation zone and it looks like a straight shoot-out between Everton and Burnley for the dreaded drop.

The scousers are now four points clear of the Clarets after their gutsy win against Manchester United at an emotional Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime.

It was a deflected goal off (yes you guessed it) Harry Maguire, from an Anthony Gordon shot, that separated the sides.

Cue Duncan Ferguson-esque fist pumping and chest beating by Frank Lampard at the end, that the souse mackems lapped up in their droves.

Hardman Sean Dyche’s Burnley then did the unthinkable and lost 2-0 to Norwich City at Carrow Road on Sunday.

Trailing 1-0 but outplaying the hosts, Burnley’s talisman (and hero against Everton four days earlier) Cornet, missed an unbelievable sitter that might have massive repercussions.

As I have previously said, Norwich are already down in everything but name.

‘Woy’s’ Watford blew another opportunity at home to Leeds United and they will also take the plunge.

Meanwhile, Leeds along with us will be safe after their new manager ‘bounce’.

Brentford deserve a special mention in their inaugural season in the Premier League and it is great to see Christian Eriksen fit and well and back to his best.

Ivan Toney has been a revelation for the Bees and will be courted throughout the summer by some of the ‘bigger’ clubs. Unfortunately for them, that is the price of relative success for a club of Brentford’s stature.

So back to who is going to finish 18th and take that last ‘parachute’.

I’ve studied both clubs’ fixtures and think that Everton have the hardest run-in.

Burnley on the other hand have that four points deficit to make up but there are eight games to do it.

I really hope Burnley can pull a great escape off and with Sean Dyche at the helm it is possible.

It would also help if Wout Weghorst (who a lot of people championed on here at the expense of Chris Wood) found his scoring boots.

Burnley always had an affinity with the North East in the 1950s and 1960s because of their uncanny knack of attracting some of the best schoolboy talent the region could produce.

Indeed, they famously won the League in 1960 with only two players costing a fee, they were also the first English club to have a purpose built training ground.

My old gaffer at Wallsend Boys Club, Peter Kirkley, was Burnley’s chief scout for Burnley in the 1970s, before he became Newcastle’s head of youth recruitment 1980s. This culminated in the Gazza inspired 1985 FA Youth Cup win.

So it’s Burnley over them self-entitled whinging Evertonians for this lad, any day of the week.

HTL

