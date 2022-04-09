Opinion

The Toffees have come unstuck at last…

On Friday night we witnessed a deserved Newcastle United win against Wolves, a good response after the previous drubbing against Spurs.

If anyone had said back in December that Newcastle United would have 34 points with seven games remaining, they would have been laughed across the Tyne Bridge.

The pressure on NUFC has now subsided considerably and I am now going to relax somewhat and take stock of what is going on below us.

Norwich City are dead and buried and have became the Premier Leagues new yo-yo club. I don’t mind the Canaries but don’t have a great deal of sympathy for their boss Dean Smith.

Smith should have took the plunge two years ago with his beloved Aston Villa, only to be reprieved by the inadequacy of VAR, ultimately at “little” Bournemouth’s expense. If the boot had of been on the other foot this would have been particularly interesting.

Watford under ‘Woy’ Hodgson also look likely to go down again but I fancy them to possibly bloody a few noses on the way.

Burnley are the epitome of their no-nonsense manager Sean Dyche. Dyche was a young player under Brian Clough at Nottingham Forest and obviously some of the great man’s nous and know how rubbed off and made a lasting impression on the Clarets boss.

I fancy Dyche’s diehards to scratch enough points together to survive yet another season in the Prem.

And so now onto everyone’s second favourite club (not), Everton.

This is a club who unashamedly live in the past and bombard and bore fans up and down the country with a cheesy song about everyone knowing “their history”.

I will admit that Dixie Dean was a prolific centre forward over 70 years ago and that the midfield trio of Ball, Harvey and Kendall was sublime in 1970.

I also commended them in the 1980s when they broke the Liverpool domination of the old 1st Division.

However, over the last thirty years or so, Everton supporters, and even some of their journalists, have been consumed by bitterness.

I had a ding-dong with David Prentice of the Liverpool Echo back in the 1990s after he had ran Newcastle United down, and after the editor rebuked him for ‘misleading journalism’, he spat the dummy out and never apologised.

He was a typical self-entitled blue nosed scouser you might say and that self-entitlement, is the reason why I believe many of the lads on The Mag especially, want the claggy Toffees to eventually be relegated this season.

Oh and of course they have the prehistoric circus clown Pickford in goal.

This fella is daft by even mackem standards and is guaranteed to always rise to any bait that is offered.

I think the fact that a large section of the Everton support waged a hate campaign against the newly appointed Rafa Benitez before a ball was kicked this season, more or less says it all about the ‘scouse mackems’.

But not quite.

After the Newcastle takeover last year and with us languishing at the bottom of the League, Everton fans in particular took solace in goading our supporters by telling us that we were going to be the “richest club in the Championship”.

With the Financial Fair Play brigade set to come knocking at Goodison Park anytime soon, the bitterest pill for this deluded rabble may not just be relegation this season.

Isn’t it reassuring that the new Newcastle United owners appointed ‘steady’ Eddie Howe and not a ‘name’ like Frank Lampard?

HTL

