Opinion

The Premier League entertainers 1 to 20

When it come to entertainment, which Premier League clubs are the best…and the worst?

Very difficult to exactly measure entertainment, though for most people goalscoring would be surely top of the list.

When looking ahead to tonight’s match, I noticed something of a stand out about Wolves…

These are the 20 Premier League clubs, in order of who has featured the most goals scored AND conceded in their matches this season, down to those clubs who have seen the very least number of goals in their games so far:

103 Leeds (35 scored and 68 conceded)

97 Liverpool (77 scored and 20 conceded)

91 West Ham (51 scored and 40 conceded)

90 Leicester (43 scored and 47 conceded)

90 Man Utd (49 scored and 41 conceded)

89 Tottenham (52 scored and 37 conceded)

88 Man City (70 scored and 18 conceded)

87 Newcastle (33 scored and 54 conceded)

86 Watford (29 scored and 57 conceded)

85 Brentford (37 scored and 48 conceded)

84 Everton (32 scored and 52 conceded)

84 Aston Villa (42 scored and 42 conceded)

83 Southampton (37 scored and 46 conceded)

81 Norwich (18 scored and 63 conceded)

81 Chelsea (58 scored and 23 conceded)

80 Crystal Palace (42 scored and 38 conceded)

78 Arsenal (44 scored and 34 conceded)

67 Burnley (25 scored and 42 conceded)

62 Brighton (26 scored and 36 conceded)

60 Wolves (33 scored and 27 conceded)

Who would have thought it, Newcastle United just the smallest of margins behind Manchester City in the entertainment stakes! The only difference being Man City scoring 70 of the 88 goals in their matches, whilst it is 33 goals scored by Newcastle amongst the 87 in their games.

Right at the top end we have Leeds United with 103 goals, who despite battling relegation are once again the most ‘entertaining’ to watch of the 20 clubs.

At the very bottom end we have tonight’s visitors to St James Park, only 60 goals in the Wolves games so far this season. Wolves have actually scored the exact same number of goals (33) as Newcastle United but are 18 points higher in the table than NUFC due to the fact that they have conceded exactly half the number of goals (27) that Newcastle have (54).

