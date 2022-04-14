Opinion

The Newcastle United Premier League points target(s)

Newcastle United now have only 38 more days until their season ends.

Still though seven more Premier League matches to be played until (hopefully!) we can all relax and look forward to the 2022/23 PL season.

A quite bizarre season so far and hopefully not too many (any!) nasty surprises lying in wait, 14+ years of Mike Ashley was quite enough to be going on with.

After picking up only five points in the opening eleven games, Eddie Howe has produced an astonishing 29 points from the next twenty Premier League games.

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Thursday (14 April 2022) morning:

The question now is, what is / are the points total Newcastle United need to aim for by the time the season ends.

In the 31 PL matches so far, Newcastle United are averaging 1.09 points per game and if that average continued, it would lead to 41 points.

However, if we take just the Eddie Howe PL matches so far, Newcastle United are averaging 1.45 points per game and if that average continued, it would lead to 44 points.

Either of those points totals should be enough to ensure Premier League safety, as Burnley aren’t going to be getting 17+ points in their final eight matches, nor Watford 19+ points in their seven games.

Obviously safety is the all important issue BUT hopefully we can put that quickly to bed and then look at a further confidence boost of finishing on as many points as possible and as high as we can in the table.

These are the points totals in order in the 12 full Mike Ashley Premier League seasons – 43, 34, 46, 65, 41, 49, 39, 37, 44, 45, 44, 45.

Obviously 40 points or better and it will have been an outstanding effort from Eddie Howe, considering the shambles he inherited from Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley. However, no harm in looking at what would / could be an extra bonus for us all.

The 65 points from the freak one-off 2011/12 season is already mathematically impossible to match, whilst the Loic Remy (sold Yohan Cabaye in the January) season of 2013/14 and 49 points, is probably a bit of a stretch to repeat, but five wins out of seven isn’t absolutely impossible in the matches that aren’t against Liverpool and Man City.

Having come this far under Eddie Howe, I would love to see him get to 46+ points and four more victories would do that.

Newcastle United – Seven remaining matches:

Sunday 17 April 2.15pm – Leicester home (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 20 April 7.45pm – Crystal Palace home

Saturday 23 April 3pm – Norwich away

Saturday 30 April 12.30pm – Liverpool home (BT Sport)

Sunday 8 May 4.30pm – Man City away (Sky Sports)

Monday 16 May 8pm – Arsenal home (Sky Sports)

Sunday 22 May 4pm – Burnley away

