Opinion

‘The Geordies are well and truly back and now they’re gonna believe us’

After a couple of dinner time pints with my mate Big Al (no, not that one) and joyfully watching Manchester United get beat again in the early Saturday kick-off, it was back home to tune into the proceedings with Newcastle United at Carrow Road.

As expected, Eddie Howe had shuffled his pack, but yet again managed to come up with all of the Aces.

After a cagey start by both teams, it was Newcastle United who eventually took the bull by the horns with two precise finishes by the rejuvenated Joelinton. The first was sublime in it’s execution and his second only six minutes later was all about showing awareness and being in exactly the right place.

I was the lad’s biggest critic on here, so well done ‘Big Joe’ for completely turning your fortunes around on Tyneside 180 degrees.

The second-half was hardly underway by the time our former keeper Tim Krul made a calamitous pass out that was intercepted by Bruno Guimaraes, who carried the ball forward before finishing with aplomb.

Norwich had their moments and Teemu Pukki had his usual decent game against us, however, the game was up weeks ago for the hapless Canaries.

Instead of misguided anti-NUFC and Human Rights demonstrations, maybe it’s about time this ‘yo-yo’ club’s fans started showing some displeasure towards their own ownership model.

For Newcastle United to now be on 43 points with games to spare, is a scenario that we could have only dreamt about in those dark days in December. So after the game I poured myself a fine malt and started my ‘party for one’ by appropriately playing Eddie and the Hotrods’ “Do anything you wanna do” on the turntable.

A quick delve into the vinyl then produced the song I was looking for, “Bringing on back the Good times” by the Love Affair.

After the Great Depression of fourteen long years devoid of any hope or ambition by the most spiteful of owners, just listening to Steve Ellis’ upbeat vocals once again made me think back to better days under Joe Harvey, Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson.

Make no mistake about it, our club has been totally transformed from top to bottom in such a short time. We have been given our pride back, just when all hope seemed lost under the previous incumbents at St James Park.

I then played another Love Affair ‘classic’ “Rainbow Valley”, as I looked from my front window over sunny Tynemouth.

A phone call off my Grandson who was celebrating his 12th Birthday duly came and he excitedly talked about the match.

His Nanna (and my ex-Missus) then came on and I was jokingly told “Don’t get totally drunk mind, just because they have won again” (It was actually music to my ears for a change).

I had another malt and toasted The Toon again, before settling down in my new armchair listening to the dulcet tones of the inimitable Brook Benton.

By the time “Rainy night in Georgia” came on, I swear that I was that happy and content that I also wouldn’t have cared “if it was raining all over the World”.

The Geordies are well and truly back and now they’re gonna believe us.

HTL

