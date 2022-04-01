News

The 28 deals Newcastle United paid agents fees of £7.7m on in this (2021/22) season

Yesterday (Thursday 31 March 2021), it was revealed that Newcastle United had paid £7,717,687 in agents fees / to intermediaries in a 12 month period which included the last two transfer windows.

Newcastle’s total included in a quite atrocious £272m+ paid out by Premier League clubs collectively.

The period the figures were released for was 2 February 2021 to 31 January 2022.

In a separate document (see below) issued by the FA, they list all the deals for each club, where that club used (and presumably paid!) an agent to do work for them.

The vast majority are when players are brought in but clubs also use/pay agents to help facilitate outgoing deals as well, plus giving existing players new contracts.

All intermediary and agents fees paid by clubs during the period 2 February 2021 to 31 January 2022 via the FA’s clearing account:

Listed below are all 28 times / deals where Newcastle used agents in that 12 month period.

The 28 times agents were used by Newcastle United included:

Senior signings bought in – Willock, Burn, Guimaraes, Wood and Trippier on permanent deals..

Then also the loan deal for Targett in January 2022.

When current NUFC players agreed new contracts – Murphy, Gayle, Matty Longstaff.

Young players signed or given contracts / new contracts – Wilson, Langley, Ferguson, Wiggett, Savage, Brown, Carlyon, Oliver, White etc,

Then even when a player leaves – Lejeune.

Or when a contract is cancelled – Muto

Intermediary Transactions 2 February 2021 to 31 January 2022:

‘The information below represents all Transactions involving Clubs where an Intermediary was used from 2nd February 2021 to 31st January 2022.

This information has been made publicly available in accordance with the requirements of the FIFA Regulations on Working with Intermediaries and The FA Regulations on Working with Intermediaries.’

In the list above, some players listed twice as two lots of agents / intermediaries apparently earned fees from the deals – these were the new contract for Dwight Gayle, then the purchases of Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier.

The Kieran Trippier deal seeing CAA Base Limited named, as well as his wife Charlotte Trippier.

In the case of Dwight Gayle, Unique Sports Management plus what you assume is another family member, Demie Gayle.

For Bruno, two sets of agents including ‘super agent’ Kiavash Joorabchian.

