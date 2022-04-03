Opinion

Spurs fans with plenty to say ahead of playing Newcastle United – Interesting comments

Spurs fans debating today’s match ahead of kick-off.

Some ‘interesting’ comments from Spurs fans as they prepare to face Eddie Howe’s team on Sunday afternoon.

With the Gunners also currently having a game in hand as well as a three point advantage, you have to think Tottenham must beat Newcastle today to have any realistic chance of finishing above their fierce rivals.

Newcastle United have conceded only six goals in their last nine Premier League matches and it is three and a half months since Martin Dubravka conceded more than one goal in a game.

Whilst Tottenham have been very up and down, losing five of their last ten Premier League matches whilst winning the other five.

However, Spurs fans have seen their team win four of their last five PL games.

Though the two matches before that kind of sum up their unpredictability, winning at Man City before losing to Burnley.

Spurs fans commenting on their top supporters message board:

‘I learned to think in this way: who cares what anybody thinks about us?

At least we are not human right abusers like Newcastle, oil money club like City or blood money FC like Chelsea. That is all that matters.’

‘I’m in number 8 bar. Pretty quiet here. £6.90 for a Stella??!!’

‘That’s why it’s quiet.’

‘3 nil no f.cking about please.’

‘Maximin is a player we should be looking at an upgrade on Lucas and far more productive than Traore.’

‘Nice to be involved in the top 4 as brings a level of excitement to these matches, but we simply have to keep winning. Nothing less. Ramp the pressure on those overrated c.nts!!’

‘4-1 win’

‘Wingback problems and Allan Saint Maxim worry me…’

‘Think bar codes are safe now as well so we should really go at them and not let them have the ball from the off.’

‘Newcastle are probably safe but a loss today and a Watford win next week home to Leeds could make it interesting.’

‘My worry (and I always have a worry) is that we may have lost momentum with the international break. We have in the past struggled with getting back into the groove, so to speak.’

‘Have the barcodes had any away during the international break?

They’ve lost the last 2 away but were well worth at least a point at Chavs before a very late winner, should have wrapped up the game at Everton too.’

‘No tickets whatsoever available for this game … is that right, or is the site down? seems unusual for a game like this.’

‘Literally been messaging a mate within the last 30 mins who was asking about going to this.

He said there’s loads on the exchange (just in the safe standing section alone) that we prefer.’

‘I still have nightmares about the Sept 2020 game. There’s probably fewer than 10 games in my life where I have literally cried tears due to the injustice, and that was one of them. Not Newcastle’s fault to be fair, but an utterly ludicrous VAR handball penalty given against Dier (I think) in the dying seconds to stop us winning it. IIRC they changed the rules very soon after that, everyone in the world quietly and gleefully recognising how we’d been robbed. That rule change didn’t give us back the deserved 2 extra points though.

Here’s hoping for a turn out tomorrow similar to those we’ve seen in the last 5 games (all of which we deserved to win), and hence a comfortable lead that can’t be undone by VAR and nonsense refereeing.’

‘This match is our last chance saloon for top 4. Lose/draw it and the goons will be emboldened and win on Monday. Win it and they might get nervous and drop points Monday.

I’ll be watching in the home of my Newcastle supporting brother in law‘s home. Hope he’s as miserable as an abandoned hand rail come Sunday evening.’

‘I remember two defeats (the joelinton one and one where we lost 3 2 and Martins got the winner). They really stick in my head as they are two of the games I’ve gone to with absolutely horrendous hangovers and they stick in the mind because of losing them and feeling absolutely terrible.’

‘Kinda interested to see this Joelinton in midfield thing they’ve got going on. Heard good things.’

‘This is the guy that only scores against us right?’

‘I’m kinda interested to see him humiliated beyond description before leaving the pitch in tears.’

‘Remember going to 99 semi at old Trafford when we lost 2 nil to Newcastle. We should have had a blatant penalty before they went 1 nil up. VAR would have given us a penalty if going back then. Deliberate handball. Nasty b.stards geordies after game and glad they got done in final by united. Think we will win sunday. Conte v Eddie Howe…come on?’

‘2013 – Tim Krul made 14 saves and we lost 1-0. I’ve never seen a keeper’s performance like it.’

