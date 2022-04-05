Opinion

Sky Sports impact Newcastle United with shameful move

This latest announcement from Sky Sports is totally unacceptable.

An absolute joke where Newcastle United are concerned.

The final home match of the season at St James Park to be played at 8pm on a Monday night!

Simply because Sky Sports dictate it.

Monday night having brought news of the games in May chosen for live TV in the UK, apart from the final round of matches where the choices are made only days before that last Sunday of the Premier League season.

Newcastle United fans finding both of their fixtures moved in the first two rounds of PL games in May.

With them going for the title, Man City away was always going to be chosen by one of the broadcasters and 4.30pm at the Etihad on Sunday 8 May, it could have been a lot worse.

However, I am at a loss to think of what could be worse than 8pm on a Monday night for your last home game of the season???

The last home match usually a great occasion, Newcastle United fans wanting to end the season with a bang, involving large amounts of alcohol for many, often saying farewell to people they might see little of, if at all, for a few months.

Yet instead we get this travesty of Arsenal at home on a Monday night.

At least if it was a Friday night, most people are off work the next day.

However, I fail to see how this choice of day and kick-off time suits anybody. Monday night matches are such a really rubbish thing anyway, never mind it being your last home game selected.

This is of course before you even get to the implications it has for people travelling to the final home match, or who intended to. As well as the Arsenal away supporters, Newcastle United also have a large number of supporters who regularly travel a long way to get to St James Park, many of them with season tickets.

The way that supporters of Premier League clubs are messed around these days is abysmal, this season we have seen five (FIVE) separate international breaks, the latest being a 17 day gap between matches after Everton away and ending with Tottenham away. You then often get a relatively large number of matches in a short space of time, including six games in a four week spell from Tottenham last Sunday and Liverpool home on the final day of April.

Added to that, we are coming to the end of a two month period that saw seven Newcastle PL games but only one at home. Only Brighton visiting St James Park (5 March) since Aston Villa (13 February) did.

The only positive from Monday night’s Sky Sports announcement is that at least now we know when all of the final eight Newcastle United matches are going to kick off.

That is of course unless the likes of Sky Sports change their minds…

Newcastle United remaining matches:

Friday 8 April 8pm – Wolves home (Sky Sports)

Sunday 17 April 2.15pm – Leicester home (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 20 April 7.45pm – Crystal Palace home

Saturday 23 April 3pm – Norwich away

Saturday 30 April 12.30pm – Liverpool home (BT Sport)

Sunday 8 May 4.30pm – Man City away (Sky Sports)

Monday 16 May 8pm – Arsenal home (Sky Sports)

Sunday 22 May 4pm – Burnley away (Could be selected for live TV nearer the day of the game but the timing of the kick-off won’t change as all PL teams play at same time in the final round of matches)

