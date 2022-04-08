News

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Explains why he is backing Newcastle United to beat Wolves

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some excellent analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against Wolves.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Newcastle v Wolves game.

Coming to the conclusion that backing Newcastle United to win today is the smart move, also tipping one NUFC player as by far the best option to score tonight…

Sky Sports – Betting expert ‘Jones Knows’ predicts what will happen with Newcastle v Wolves:

“Eddie Howe has only lost one of his 10 Premier League home matches with that solitary defeat coming at the hands of Manchester City.

“The positive atmosphere at St James’ Park and around the club in general is certainly creating a tough environment for visiting teams.

“Three straight defeats have stalled their progress towards safety but all of those setbacks came on the road.

“A return to home comforts on Friday night under the lights should see them snap that losing run.

“Joe Willock is a player who has landed us a couple of touches this season and his goalscorer prices with Sky Bet remain juicy enough to attack again.

“Eddie Howe has found the perfect role for Willock in this system where he can utilise his clever runs into dangerous areas. It’s taking him into great positions which has rocketed his shots per game and expected goals average.

“Since mid-January, he leads the way for Newcastle for shots (21), expected goals (2.47) and goals (2 – joint with Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar).

“With Chris Wood woefully out of form, scoring one goal in his last 17 starts for Burnley and Newcastle, Willock is Newcastle’s most likely route to goal. That makes his price of 6/1 with Sky Bet to score anytime rather silly.

SCORE PREDICTION: Newcastle 2 Wolves 1

BETTING ANGLE: Joe Willock to score at any time in the match at 6/1′

A lot of good stuff in there and I agree with the Sky Sports expert that Newcastle are the likely winners. As he points out, Eddie Howe having only lost one home Premier League match in his entire four months at the club and that against the team at the top of the league.

Wolves are missing arguably their two best players in Neves and Jimenez, who are also two of their three top Premier League goalscorers this season.

As for Joe Willock, difficult to the argue with the Sky Sports man’s analysis. Willock has scored in two of his last six Premier League starts, at both West Ham and Brentford. So hopefully he can get his first goal of the season at home tonight.

