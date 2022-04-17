News

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Backs this result and surprise Newcastle player to score v Leicester

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some excellent analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against Leicester.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Newcastle v Leicester game.

Coming to the conclusion that it will very likely be a tight match and Newcastle United having to settle for a point, also tipping one NUFC player as by far the best betting option to score this afternoon (with his head!)…

Sky Sports – Betting expert ‘Jones Knows’ predicts what will happen with Newcastle v Leicester:

“Dan Burn is a friend of mine when it comes to overpriced centre-backs across a variety of markets.

“He’s not quite on my dream centre-back dinner party list just yet (Shane Duffy, Harry Maguire, Gareth McAuley, Yerry Mina and Craig Dawson if you are asking) but that may change if he delivers this weekend.

“The Geordie boy has been sensational since joining from Brighton but what would put the cherry on the cake would be a goal at St James’ Park – every fan’s dream.

“I think Sunday could be the day for Burn up against this Leicester defence that have improved with the return of Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana but still do not convince me when defending set pieces. The Foxes have conceded 16 Premier League goals from set pieces (excluding penalties) this season – the joint-most with Leeds.

“Good quality chances have fallen Burn’s way in his nine starts for Newcastle which have equated to an expected goals figure of 0.73.

“Should the tallest player in the Premier League who has scored a header already this season and plays for a team that have scored 13 of their 34 goals this season from set pieces, really be 25/1 to score another? I would argue no. He’s the value play to score a header in a tight affair.

“Score prediction : Newcastle 1 Leicester 1 |

“Betting angle : Dan Burn to score a header (25/1 with Sky Bet).”

A lot of good stuff in there and I agree with the Sky Sports expert that it is likely to be a tight affair BUT I think Newcastle are the most likely winners.

Eddie Howe having only lost one home Premier League match in his entire four months at the club and that against the team at the top of the league.

Leicester have nothing to play for in the league, having reached mid-table safety but no chance of reaching the European spots. They are also massively distracted by the European Conference League, having reached the semi-finals and set to face Roma and Jose Mourinho home and away, to potentially then reach their first ever European final.

As for Dan Burn, difficult to the argue with the Sky Sports man’s analysis.

The Geordie defender scored with a header in a 3-2 win at Everton for Brighton, in early January, only a few weeks before joining Newcastle United.

As the Sky Sports expert points out, Dan Burn has come close on a number of occasions for Newcastle. If Burn heads in to win the match against Leicester, it will be some goal celebration…

