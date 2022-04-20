News

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Backs Newcastle win and surprise player to score first v Crystal Palace

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some excellent analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against Crystal Palace.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Newcastle v Crystal Palace game.

Coming to the conclusion that Newcastle United can be ‘trusted’ to beat Crystal Palace, also tipping one NUFC player as by far the best value betting option to score the first goal tonight…

Sky Sports – Betting expert ‘Jones Knows’ predicts what will happen with Newcastle v Crystal Palace:

“Newcastle have taken 26 points from 13 Premier League games in 2022, winning eight of those matches.

“In a Premier League table just including games since New Year’s Day, Newcastle would be third.

“At an odds-against price of 13/10 with Sky Bet, I think they can be trusted here.

“But my main play sees me rolling the dice on Dan Burn to score again. He’s going to pop up before the end of the campaign.

“Good quality chances have fallen Burn’s way in his 10 starts for Newcastle which have equated to an expected goals figure of 0.97, including two shots on goal in the win over Leicester, where he was the target for every set piece pumped into the box – as seen for his part in the opening Toon goal.

“He’s the value play to score a header against a side that have conceded 10 goals from corners this season – only Leicester have shipped more.

“SCORE PREDICTION: Newcastle 2 Crystal Palace 1

“BETTING ANGLE: Dan Burn to score first (40/1 with Sky Bet).”

A lot of good stuff in there and I agree with the Sky Sports expert that Eddie Howe has made Newcastle United a formidable proposition, particularly at St James Park.

Eddie Howe having only lost one home Premier League match in his entire four months and a bit at the club and that against the team at the top of the league.

As for Dan Burn, difficult to the argue with the Sky Sports man’s analysis.

The Geordie defender scored with a header in a 3-2 win at Everton for Brighton, in early January, only a few weeks before joining Newcastle United.

As the Sky Sports expert points out, Dan Burn has come close on a number of occasions for Newcastle, including when having a great chance via free header against Leicester but failing to take advantage.

Burn getting the winner tonight and Eddie Howe making it six wins in a row at St James Park would be a lovely scenario tonight.

