Sir Tony Blair gives his verdict on the Saudi Arabia PIF backed Newcastle United takeover

Sir Tony Blair has been talking about the change of ownership at Newcastle United.

The former Prime Minister giving a wide ranging interview on all kind of things.

Which included Sir Tony Blair asked his opinion about the 7 October 2021 takeover, with the Saudi Arabia PIF becoming the dominant 80% majority shareholders.

So was the longstanding Newcastle United fan in favour of the change from Mike Ashley…?

Sir Tony Blair speaking to ITV, asked about the October 2021 Newcastle United takeover and the club now having the Saudi Arabia PIF as majority (80%) shareholders:

“I think it is great that we have got investment coming into the club.

“It is going to be a big thing I think for the club.

“It has already made a difference.”

Predictably, Sir Tony Blair then asked about the issues surrounding human rights and Saudi Arabia, including the murder of Jamal Khashoggi:

“It doesn’t diminish any of the things that should never have happened, like Khashoggi, but it’s important for people who are Newcastle United supporters to understand there is also huge change going on in the country.”

