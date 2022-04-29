News

Simon Jordan delivers verdict on Newcastle United and Sunderland

Simon Jordan has stuck the boot into Sunderland, ahead of their last third tier League game of the season.

The mackems having to beat struggling Morecambe to definitely secure a place in the League One play-offs.

Simon Jordan, so often the scourge of Toon supporters, declaring that “Sunderland will always be in the shadow of their neighbours Newcastle United”.

He also added that this is even more so now, due to Newcastle’s new ownership model.

And guess what? Yes, the usual suspects on RTG etc have now started to get the pet lip on.

Unbelievable to say the very least.

This begs the question of whether the Wearside club’s fans have got any sense of reality, as to what level of football their team has been playing at for the last four seasons.

Now Simon Jordan can be very controversial and that goes with the territory of being a pundit on a radio station like Talksport, but the man isn’t stupid.

The topic of conversation was about some of the bigger clubs that have struggled over time in the EFL. The likes of Nottingham Forest, Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday got a mention, along with Sunderland, but it was the former Crystal Palace chairman’s comparison of them with us which has hurt the mackems considerably.

Obviously the gap between the clubs is currently two divisions, but with Newcastle hitting the jackpot with the takeover, the gulf between them couldn’t now be any wider in terms of ambition, wealth, media attention and national exposure.

I expect Newcastle United to be challenging for European football again soon, which will also significantly push Sunderland even further into the background.

Going back to Simon Jordan, it seems like an eternity since he proclaimed that the PIF takeover of Newcastle United was “as dead as a dead thing, in dead land”.

Well, credit where it is due and after the events on 7 October 2021, Jordan held his hands up and said that he had misjudged the situation and got it wrong.

Fortunately for him, he will never have to do that regarding his statement on the merit and state of the clubs from the Tyne and the Wear.

