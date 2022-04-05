Opinion

Sam Allardyce has his say on Newcastle United – Predictable nonsense

Sam Allardyce has been speaking about Newcastle United.

As you might have guessed, it is absolute nonsense.

Indeed, the one thing I always think about and concentrate on when he is annoying me with his twisted pundit logic about the club that made him so much richer in return for doing a disastrous job, is that I know I would feel a million times more annoyed if Sam Allardyce was still Newcastle United’s manager.

Zero surprise that he is absolutely loving the fact that Newcastle lost 5-1 at the weekend.

Sam Allardyce slating the Newcastle players for the defeat. The players of course are responsible for the loss but not in line with Allardyce’s reasoning.

Sam Allardyce accusing the NUFC team of complacency and thinking relegation has already been avoided, then most seriously accusing the players of basically not putting the effort in, instead thinking about where they are going to book their summer holidays (according to Sam Allardyce.

Which is of course pure nonsense.

There wasn’t any lack of effort from the Newcastle United players on Sunday, you could see that for sure in their first half performance. They simply came out after half-time and defended badly, made poor decisions, went 3-1 down less than ten minutes after the break and chased the game, became far too open and were punished by some very good attacking quality from Spurs in the shape of players such as Son and Kane.

Not being funny but it was arguably a case of the players trying too hard, in terms of wanting to chase the game and open themselves up as soon as Spurs scored to take a 2-1 lead.

There was no shortage of effort either three games ago when the Newcastle team deserved to win at Chelsea, nor at Everton when a shortage of inspiration prevented NUFC winning and then Everton getting the three points deep into added time with a sucker punch that was pretty much their first threat on the Newcastle United goal.

Interesting to look back at when Newcastle United last lost to Tottenham, that 3-2 defeat at St James Park which proved to be Steve Bruce’s last match in charge. Newcastle were a shambles that day with Bruce’s over the top negative tactics despite going 1-0 up after two minutes, inviting Spurs to take control and Bruce actually having massive luck that day as it could and should have been 5-1 or worse that match.

After Wilson scored on two minutes, no Newcastle player had another effort on target, with Eric Dier scoring an shocker of an own goal when under zero pressure.

Very apt then to look at what Sam Allardyce said (see below) about that 3-2 defeat, having the cheek to blame Newcastle United fans rather than Steve Bruce, Allardyce claiming NUFC supporters demanding their team attack all the time led to the loss that afternoon.

I also remembered Simon Jordan saying (see below) that once Steve Bruce was belatedly sacked after that Spurs defeat, Newcastle United should have gone for Sam Allardyce!

I dread to think where NUFC would be now if that had happened, I think losing away at Tottenham and conceding more than one goal in a game for the first time in four months, would have been the least of our worries.

Sam Allardyce speaking to Talksport about Newcastle losing to Tottenham – 18 October 2021:

“He [Steve Bruce] was leaving himself wide open for a counter-attack and being too open when the opposition got the ball.

“I saw Newcastle try and close down from the front.

“But once they [Tottenham defenders] had got one past the [Newcastle] forwards, they [Tottenham] were into midfield and straight at the back four.

“It gave too many opportunities for Tottenham to score.

“A more resilient defence might have been something that could have been a tactic.

“But, yet again, the Newcastle fans see that as a negative and talk about it being boring football.

“You have fifty thousand excited fans in St James Park who want to see you going forward and attacking, unfortunately.

“You are left between the devil and the deep blue sea when it comes to that.”

Simon Jordan speaking on Talksport about the Newcastle United managerial vacancy – 21 October 2021:

“There’s no good getting a Hollywood signing [for Newcastle United manager] right now.

“You need someone who is going to get in among the muck and bullets and get down and dirty to do what it takes to drag them out.

“Who that is going to be and to incentivise them it is going to be a short-term job with an option at the end of it that says ‘if you get 50 points or 47 points you have an option to stay, but if we don’t take that option up we have to pay you some more money’.

“It does look like somebody like Sam Allardyce or that ilk.

Sam Allardyce speaking to Talksport about Newcastle United’s 5-1 defeat on Sunday at Tottenham – 5 April 2022:

“They [the Newcastle players] think they are safe.

“They have switched off.

“Gone [with] where are they going to book their holidays now and I think that’s really bad.

“We are talking about recruitment and the business they have done in January has saved the football club [from relegation].

“That’s new players coming in, the manager handling them, getting them to play better and going on an unbeaten run.

“But they switched off against Tottenham.

“It’s the manager’s job to put them on track and give them the biggest telling off since he has been here.

“It was an embarrassment that.”

