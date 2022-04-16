Opinion

Richard Keys and usual crew push lame Sam Allardyce claims – So predictable and laughable

Whilst the sacking of Sean Dyche was anything but predicted, the reaction of Richard Keys and his ilk was certainly something you couldn’t have failed to guess.

Richard Keys via Twitter after Burnley sack Sean Dyche – 15 April 2022:

‘There’s probably too few games left for Sam to take it – but what a double whammy incentive he’d have – keep Burnley up and send a Everton down. It would make for a fascinating finish.’

Yes, ‘big’ Sam Allardyce is what is needed.

Obviously.

I saw this from others as well yesterday, the journalists, pundits, ‘experts’ all going down the usual lazy laughable route of putting forward Sam Allardyce as the absolutely best possible candidate to save Burnley.

This is only the case if you ignore reality. The likes of Richard Keys and others relentlessly push their mates and those they know and feel comfortable with, who they have a connection with, despite what the truth is.

You just know for a fact as well, that Richard Keys and his mates would have all been naming Steve Bruce as well as Fat Sam for the Turf Moor job, if only Brucey (and his son…) hadn’t proved such a (predictable) disaster at West Brom.

Speaking of West Brom…it was Sam Allardyce who relegated the Baggies last season in his last job in management.

That followed a desperate time at Goodison Park that Everton fans absolutely hated, the scouse mackems finding out first hand exactly why Newcastle supporters despite Sam Allardyce.

Yes, Fat Sam ‘saved’ Everton (who were never going down) in the 2017/18 season BUT under Allardyce, Everton were ranked 20th for total shots, 19th for total shots on target, 16th for passing accuracy and 17th for shots faced in the Premier League.

Sam Allardyce was yet another who has played a part in the desperate mess Everton now find themselves. He was let go by Everton in May 2018 and the horrific £183m spent on players that season, sums up why the scousers are now such a shambles. In January 2018, Sam Allardyce was allowed to spend around £45m on Theo Walcott and Cenk Tosun. Walcott ended up a free transfer and Tosun is still on Everton’s books, the Turkish striker having scored ten goals in four and a half Premier League seasons, with Tosun also set to leave on a free in the very near future.

Richard Keys and his mates hate the fact that the likes of Thomas Frank has done such a brilliant job at Brentford, not only keeping them up BUT also doing it in real style. I have little doubt that when the West London club were struggling at times this season, the same old pundit / journalist dinosaurs would have been screaming call for Sam Allardyce or similar.

Look at Leeds, Marcelo Bielsa replaced by Jesse Marsch, how hilarious that was (for the old school pundits / journalists), an American brought in to save an English club from relegation. After getting his feet under the table, Marsch producing ten points from the last four games to put Leeds on the brink of safety.

Meanwhile good old Frank Lampard is making a real struggle out of keeping Everton up, seven defeats in his first ten Premier League matches, despite having a team / squad that shouldn’t really be in danger of the drop.

Eddie Howe is a bit of an odd one.

Certainly once he took the Newcastle United job, he wasn’t heralded by the usual suspects as a great choice. The dinosaurs still insisting Brucey was doing a great job and had been so badly treated by the new Newcastle owners and / or claiming Sam Allardyce or similar would have been the obvious only chance of escaping relegation.

Despite a remarkable transformation in picking up 29 points from 20 PL games (following only 5 points from the first 11 matches of the season for NUFC) after the mess inherited from Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce, any praise for Eddie Howe from Richard Keys and others has been very begrudging, to say the least.

The regular theme is that the January spend has saved Newcastle United and not the fact that Eddie Howe rehabilitated so many existing players that Bruce had impacted.

The fact is, the glorious era (if it ever existed…) of the likes of Sam Allardyce and Steve Bruce is well in the past.

Until Sean Dyche was sacked, the bottom four clubs in the Premier League all had English managers, whilst the top eight clubs all have foreign managers with the exception of David Moyes (who is Scottish…).

