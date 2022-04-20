Opinion

Remembering our great Newcastle United fanatic friend Simon Jones – 3 years ago today

It is three years today since one of the great Newcastle United characters on the terraces, Simon Jones, was murdered.

A year ago I typed an article on how I became good friends with Simon in the mid 1980s and introduced him to the pleasures of following the Toon.

Simon Jones had moved up here to marry his Geordie sweetheart and went on to become something of a ‘super-fan’, travelling all over the country and Europe supporting the Magpies.

He is sadly and badly missed by the North Shields community.

The man was unique with a strong sense of family values, an unwavering loyalty to his mates and an enthusiasm and lust for life that brought happiness to many.

A brilliant Dad and Grandfather, Simon’s family have bravely preserved his memory and legacy throughout a harrowing period, that also included a long and heart-rending trial.

I know many of the lads who come on here knew Simon, and when we kick off against Crystal Palace tonight, keep this magic fella in all your hearts for the 90 minutes.

Headsy, Basher, Jimmy, Butch, Ashington Mick, Nealey, I and so many others, will never forget you Simon.

HTL

