Opinion

Proper football has returned!

We can stop talking about the waste of time that is international breaks and get onto the serious stuff – Tottenham v Newcastle.

With the end of the season fast approaching, Sunday will see Newcastle travel to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium for what will be their fourth away fixture in a row.

It seems like a lifetime since the Magpies succumbed to Frank Lampard’s Everton at Goodison Park, which marked two defeats in a row for NUFC.

Things could be worse for Eddie Howe’s side though, as despite the narrow defeats Newcastle are relatively comfortable in 14th place with a nine point buffer.

Antonio Conte’s side on the other hand managed to easily overcome West Ham and rise to fifth place in the table before the international break. They are now within just three points of their north London rivals Arsenal who occupy fourth position.

Before defeats to Chelsea and Everton, Newcastle embarked on a nine game unbeaten run which saw them propel themselves out of the relegation zone. Over the course of their last 11 Premier League outings, the Magpies have only conceded eight goals.

The hosts on the other hand have had a turnaround themselves, before this run of four wins out of five (one defeat), they suffered four losses out of five (winning one). Spurs have scored at least twice in each of their last five games, the last time they did so in more consecutive league fixtures was between February and April 2017 when scoring two or more goals in seven consecutive Premier League games.

Tottenham Team News:

Japhet Tanganga will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery for his knee injury. Oliver Skipp is edging closer to recovery from his groin injury but Sunday’s visit of Newcastle is too soon for his return. Ryan Sessegnon will miss out with a thigh injury. Ben Davies is in line to return to the squad on Sunday after he had to pull out of international duty with Wales.

Newcastle Team News:

Fabian Schar and Martin Dubravka are expected to be fit for the visit to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, Jonjo Shelvey has recovered from his bad bout of illness and should play some part in Sunday’s fixture. Allan Saint-Maximin is back fully fit and ready to prove his doubters wrong in the final nine fixtures of the campaign.

Match Prediction:

The last time Newcastle went away on a training camp in January, they went on a superb run where they picked up 16 points from a possible 18 in the next six PL matches.

As usual, a sold out away section will be cheering on Eddie’s mags and call me crazy…but I am fully backing Newcastle to come back home with the three points on Sunday evening.

Score Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 0 Newcastle United 1. Howay the lads!!!

(You can follow the author on Twitter @jsuttonwrites)

