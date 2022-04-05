Opinion

Premier League relegation odds – Situation now after Newcastle United lose three in a row

Interesting to see the impact on the Premier League relegation odds as after Newcastle United made it three defeats in a row.

That second half collapse at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, following on from unlucky defeats at Chelsea and Everton.

A mixed bad of results overall for those clubs at the bottom this past weekend.

The other six clubs involved in the relegation fight seeing defeats for Everton, Watford and Burnley, with Norwich and Leeds getting draws, whilst Brentford the only team at the bottom to win. Their stunning 4-1 victory at Chelsea lifting them above Newcastle United and surely the Bees in no danger of going down now.

Current Premier League table now on Tuesday (5 April 2022) morning:

These are now the general Premier League relegation odds for the likely candidates from various bookies after these three Newcastle United defeats:

1/100 Norwich

1/5 Watford

1/2 Burnley

2/1 Everton

4/1 Leeds

20/1 Newcastle United

33/1 Brentford

100/1 Brighton

500/1 Southampton

1000/1 Leicester

1000/1 Aston Villa

Norwich (1/100) are seen as absolute certainties for the drop.

Watford (1/5) and Burnley (1/2) seen as the obvious two set to join the Canaries for the drop.

Everton (2/1) continue to give those below them some hope, their defeat at West Ham means the scouse mackems have now lost nine of their last eleven, whilst their last 22 Premier League matches have seen them win only three, draw three, whilst losing a massive 16 of the 22.

An absolutely colossal game awaits tomorrow (Wednesday) night, when Burnley are home to Everton. A win for the home side would take them only a point behind Everton and Frank Lampard’s side have a tough schedule ahead of them to end the season.

After one point in a run of eight games, the draw at the weekend against Southampton means Leeds (4/1) have now picked up seven points in their last three matches. Only a point behind Newcastle but having played a game more, Leeds are seemingly edging towards safety. However, they also have a significant upcoming game, travelling to Watford on Saturday.

Brentford’s win at Stamford Bridge has seen them reach 33 points and are now 33/1 for the drop, surely ok now.

After five wins in six games Newcastle had gone out to 100/1 to be relegated. That came in to 50/1 after losing at Chelsea and then 40/1 after the failure at Everton. Then the late collapse at Tottenham has seen NUFC now priced at 20/1 to go down.

No need to panic but Newcastle now have three home games (Wolves, Leicester, Crystal Palace) and an away at Norwich. To avoid unnecessary stress they need to sort safety over the course of those games, as the final four matches are against Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal, before Burnley away on the final day.

