Premier League relegation odds – Massive shift after Burnley 3 Everton 2

Interesting to see the impact on the Premier League relegation odds after a very dramatic night at Turf Moor.

Wednesday night seeing Everton gifted two very soft penalties and a 2-1 lead after falling behind on 12 minutes.

Only for some abysmal defending and lack of character from Frank Lampard’s team allowing Burnley to equalise on 57 minutes and then Sean Dyche’s men get the winner with five minutes of normal time remaining

Everton left reflecting that maybe a draw actually wouldn’t have been the worst result…

Current Premier League table now on Thursday (7 April 2022) morning:

These are now the general Premier League relegation odds for the likely candidates from various bookies after these three Newcastle United defeats:

1/100 Norwich

1/5 Watford

1/1 Everton

1/1 Burnley

4/1 Leeds

25/1 Newcastle United

40/1 Brentford

100/1 Brighton

Norwich (1/100) are seen as absolute certainties for the drop.

Watford (1/5) then viewed as having one foot already in the Championship.

However, when it comes to the Premier League relegation odds, the really massive shift after Burnley 3 Everton 2 is unsurprisingly where the scouse mackems are concerned.

For the very first time, Everton (1/1) are now seen as one of the favourites to make the drop.

Everton (1/1) and Burnley (1/1) viewed by the bookies as a toss of the coin as to which one will go down with Norwich and Watford.

The blues are a point ahead of Burnley but have a tough looking run-in of matches.

Everton have now lost ten of their last twelve, whilst their last 23 Premier League matches have seen them win only three, draw three, whilst losing a massive 17 of the 23.

After one point in a run of eight games, the draw at the weekend against Southampton means Leeds (4/1) have now picked up seven points in their last three matches. Only a point behind Newcastle but having played a game more, Leeds are seemingly edging towards safety.

Brentford’s win at Stamford Bridge has seen them reach 33 points and are now 40/1 for the drop, surely ok now.

After six wins in seven games Newcastle had gone out to 100/1 to be relegated. That came in to 50/1 after losing at Chelsea and then 40/1 after the failure at Everton. Then the late collapse at Tottenham saw NUFC priced at 20/1 to go down. However, Newcastle now 25/1 this morning in the aftermath of this match at Turf Moor last night, though some bookies have NUFC as short as 14/1 to go down.

No need to panic but Newcastle now have three home games (Wolves, Leicester, Crystal Palace) and an away at Norwich. To avoid unnecessary stress they need to sort safety over the course of those games, as the final four matches are against Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal, before Burnley away on the final day.

