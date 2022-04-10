News

Premier League relegation odds – After all 10 PL weekend matches have been completed

Interesting to see the impact on the Premier League relegation odds after a very dramatic weekend of matches / results.

Newcastle United kicked things off on Friday night with a disciplined 1-0 victory at St James Park over Wolves.

The weekend ending with a 2-2 draw between Man City and Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, leaving only one point between them at the top with only seven matches each to go.

Meanwhile, at the bottom end, three clubs who started the weekend in the bottom seven, were also playing.

These are the complete ten PL scorelines this weekend.

Friday 8 April

Newcastle 1 Wolves 0

Saturday 9 April

Everton 1 Man Utd 0

Arsenal 1 Brighton 2

Southampton 0 Chelsea 6

Watford 0 Leeds 3

Aston Villa 0 Spurs 4

Sunday 10 April

Brentford 2 West Ham 0

Leicester 2 Crystal Palace 1

Norwich 2 Burnley 0

Man City 2 Liverpool 2

Current Premier League table now on Sunday (10 April 2022) night:

These are now the general Premier League relegation odds for the likely candidates from various bookies after these three Newcastle United defeats:

1/66 Norwich

1/25 Watford

1/3 Burnley

11/4 Everton

10/1 Leeds

60/1 Newcastle United

100/1 Southampton

100/1 Brentford

250/1 Aston Villa

250/1 Brighton

250/1 Crystal Palace

Norwich (1/66) are still seen as absolute certainties for the drop, only moving from 1/100. If Everton had lost, the Canaries would have been only four points (effectively five points) off safety but effectively eight points with seven games to is seen as mission impossible.

It was a weekend when five of the bottom seven won their matches and the biggest / only losers were Watford and Burnley, who lost to relegation rivals Leeds and Norwich respectively.

These results seeing Watford go from 1/5 to 1/25, going from viewed by the bookies as having one foot already in the Championship, to being up to their necks.

After that stunning comeback win over Everton in midweek, Burnley passed up a massive chance of building a lot of momentum and confidence, as they lost tamely at bottom club Norwich.

Burnley went into the weekend with odds of 1/1, the same as Everton did, a toss of the coin which one was set to join Norwich and Watford for the drop. Instead, Sean Dyche’s side are heavy 1/3 favourites to fill the third spot, whilst the gutsy victory by Everton over a really poor Man Utd sees the scousers going from 1/1 to 11/4 in the Premier League relegation odds. Burnley now four points behind fourth bottom Everton and nine points behind Leeds but Burnley have two games in hand on them.

After six wins in seven games Newcastle had gone out to 100/1 to be relegated. That came in to 50/1 after losing at Chelsea and then 40/1 after the failure at Everton. Then after the late collapse at Tottenham it saw NUFC priced as short as 14/1 to go down coming into this weekend, though that win over Wolves sees Eddie Howe’s NUFC move out to a 60/1 chance to go down, Burnley with a sizeable ten points gap behind NUFC and the Lancashire club with only one game in hand on Newcastle.

After a desperate run where they picked up only one point from eight games, Brentford have then somehow came back to play really well and win four of their last five, the latest one a comfortable 2-0 victory over Europe chasing West Ham. That has even seen them go above Southampton now on goal difference, both clubs on 36 points and rated 100/1 chances to go down. Really mad results now coming as they often do late in the season, Brentford went to Chelsea last weekend and won 4-1, only for Chelsea to bounce back and go away to Southampton and win 6-0 this weekend.

Newcastle now have two more home games against Leicester and Crystal Palace) before Norwich away, three games where there is a real possibility of a decent number of points to further ensure safety and even just possibly enter the race to sneak top half. Only three points now separate Palace in tenth and Newcastle in fifteenth.

The odds for clubs to finish top half are Leicester 1/9, Palace 11/10, Villa 2/1, Brighton 5/1, Southampton 6/1, Newcastle 14/1, Brentford 14/1.

