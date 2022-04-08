News

Premier League form table update ahead of Newcastle v Wolves – Interesting

This (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks ahead of Newcastle United taking on Wolves.

The two clubs meeting at St James Park at 8pm this Friday night (8 April 2022).

Eddie Howe looking to get back into winning ways after seeing his team so unlucky to lose at both Stamford Bridge and Goodison Park, then that dismal second half collapse at Tottenham.

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Wolves with latest one listed first:

Wolves 2 Aston Villa 1

Wolves 2 Leeds 3

Everton 0 Wolves 1

Wolves 4 Watford 0

Wolves 0 Crystal Palace 2

West Ham 1 Wolves 0

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

Tottenham 5 Newcastle 0

Everton 1 Newcastle 0

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0

Southampton 1 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1

Brentford 0 Newcastle 2

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Friday 8 April 2022:

When analysing the info above, the Premier League form table makes for interesting reading.

Newcastle United dropping to thirteenth in the form table but with the exact same results, three wins and three defeats, as the three clubs placed above them.

Indeed, only five Premier League clubs have won more than three of their last six PL games.

Wolves are one of those clubs with an identical form line of three wins and three defeats in their last half dozen, beating Everton, Villa and Watford, losing to Leeds, Palace and West Ham.

Not the worst form possible but it certainly doesn’t suggest that Wolves are unbeatable.

You also I think have to acknowledge that whilst in their last six PL games Wolves have had four home matches, Newcastle only one at St James Park. Eddie Howe and his team now with three in a row at home and five of the final eight PL games at St James Park.

When you extend the Premier League form table to the last ten games for both teams, you find Wolves with fifteen points via five wins and five defeats, whilst Eddie Howe’s NUFC have 19 points via six wins, a draw and three defeats.

Easy to get carried away with a few defeats but also worth pointing out that Eddie Howe celebrates exactly four months in charge today and in that time, Newcastle United have only lost one Premier League game (v Man City) at St James Park.

