News

Premier League form table update ahead of Newcastle v Norwich – Interesting

This (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks ahead of Newcastle United taking on Norwich City.

The two clubs meeting at Carrow Road at 3pm this Saturday afternoon (23 April 2022).

Eddie Howe looking to make it four wins in a row after the victories over Wolves, Leicester and Crystal Palace.

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Norwich with very latest one listed first:

Man Utd 3 Norwich 2

Norwich 2 Burnley 0

Brighton 0 Norwich 0

Leeds 2 Norwich 1

Norwich 1 Chelsea 3

Norwich 1 Brentford 3

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the very latest result first:

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0

Newcastle 2 Leicester 1

Newcastle 1 Wolves 0

Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1

Everton 1 Newcastle 0

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on the morning of 23 April 2022:

When analysing the info above, the Premier League form table makes for interesting reading.

Newcastle United eighth in the form table with three defeats followed by three wins, nine points out of a possible eighteen.

Meanwhile, Norwich look doomed, picking up just the four points from the last possible 18, meaning the Canaries are third bottom of this Premier League form table, with the same points from the last six games as Southampton, who are nineteenth.

The last three games have indicated a slight improvement, a goalless draw at Brighton and then 2-0 home win over Burnley, then a battling 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford, though up against an admittedly not great Man Utd team.

When you extend the Premier League form table to the last thirteen games for both teams, you find Norwich City with fourteen points via three wins, two draws and eight defeats, picking up 11 points from a possible 39. Whilst Eddie Howe’s NUFC have 28 points via nine wins, a draw and three defeats.

Only Watford had won less games at home and picked up fewer points on home soil than Norwich, the Canaries with only three wins at Carrow Road this season and 12 points from 16 Premier League home matches so far.

Newcastle have picked up only 13 points on their travels from 16 away matches, however, after no victories and only three points from the first nine away matches, the last seven have produced three wins and ten points for NUFC.

An interesting split in the Premier League form table, as Newcastle still have two of the top three form clubs (Liverpool and Man City) to play, as well as three of the bottom nine form teams (Norwich, Arsenal and Burnley).

