Premier League form table update ahead of Newcastle v Leicester – Interesting

This (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks ahead of Newcastle United taking on Wolves.

The two clubs meeting at St James Park at 8pm this Friday night (8 April 2022).

Eddie Howe looking to get back into winning ways after seeing his team so unlucky to lose at both Stamford Bridge and Goodison Park, then that dismal second half collapse at Tottenham.

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Leicester with latest one listed first:

Leicester 2 Crystal Palace 1

Man Utd 1 Leicester 1

Leicester 2 Brentford 1

Arsenal 2 Leicester 0

Leicester 1 Leeds 0

Burnley 0 Leicester 2

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

Newcastle 1 Wolves 0

Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1

Everton 1 Newcastle 0

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0

Southampton 1 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Tuesday 12 April 2022:

When analysing the info above, the Premier League form table makes for interesting reading.

Newcastle United twelfth in the form table but with the exact same results, three wins and three defeats, as the three clubs placed above them.

Indeed, only five Premier League clubs have won more than three of their last six PL games.

Leicester are one of those five clubs with four wins, alongside a defeat and a draw, the Foxes sitting fourth in this updated Premier League form table.

When you extend the Premier League form table to the last eleven games for both teams, you find Wolves with fifteen points via four wins, three draws and four defeats, whilst Eddie Howe’s NUFC have 22 points via seven wins, a draw and three defeats.

Eddie Howe is now more than five months into his NUFC job and in that time, Newcastle United have only lost one Premier League game (v Man City) at St James Park. Howe’s PL home record is played 10 won 5 drawn 4 and that one loss.

Leicester’s away form isn’t great this season, with three wins, four draws and seven defeats. Indeed, only three Premier League clubs have won less away games than Brendan Rodgers’ team.

With Eddie Howe’s home record and the performances overall since he arrived, despite Leicester picking up some form very recently, Newcastle have to be confident of getting something on Sunday. Especially when realistically Leicester can’t finish higher than ninth AND they have a massive distraction this Thursday night, playing away at PSV for the chance of a European quarter-final place.

