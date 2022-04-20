News

Premier League form table update ahead of Newcastle United v Crystal Palace – Interesting

This (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks ahead of Newcastle United taking on Crystal Palace.

The two clubs meeting at St James Park at 7.45pm this Wednesday night (20 April 2022).

Eddie Howe looking to make it three wins in a row after the home victories over Wolves and Leicester.

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Crystal Palace with very latest one listed first:

Leicester 2 Crystal Palace 1

Crystal Palace 3 Arsenal 0

Crystal Palace 0 Man City 0

Wolves 0 Crystal Palace 2

Crystal Palace 1 Burnley 1

Watford 1 Crystal Palace 4

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the very latest result first:

Newcastle 2 Leicester 1

Newcastle 1 Wolves 0

Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1

Everton 1 Newcastle 0

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0

Southampton 1 Newcastle 2

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Wednesday 20 April 2022:

When analysing the info above, the Premier League form table makes for interesting reading.

Newcastle United tenth in the form table with three wins and three defeats, nine points out of a possible eighteen. Such small margins though in the Premier League, as apart from that second half at Tottenham, all of the other five most recent NUFC matches could have ended up with any result.

Crystal Palace lost their FA Cup semi on Sunday to Chelsea but in the Premier League had been hitting their best form of the season. Ahead of losing at Leicester in their most recent PL game, Patrick Vieira’s team had won three and drawn two of their previous five PL matches. The 11 points from the last possible 18, means that Palace are now sitting fifth in this updated Premier League form table.

When you extend the Premier League form table to the last twelve games for both teams, you find Crystal Palace with fourteen points via three wins, five draws and four defeats, whilst Eddie Howe’s NUFC have 25 points via eight wins, a draw and three defeats.

Eddie Howe is now more than five months into his NUFC job and in that time, Newcastle United have only lost one Premier League game (v Man City) at St James Park. Howe’s PL home record is played 11 won 6 drawn 4 and that one loss. With of course a run currently of five Premier League home wins in a row for Newcastle.

Only three clubs have won less away games than Crystal Palace’s three and that trio of clubs are all in the bottom four of the Premier League table. However, Palace’s away form sums up their overall season, a team that is hard to beat. Vieira’s team have had six draws away and seven draws at home, with no other PL club having had more draws than Palace so far.

Only five PL clubs have lost less away games than Crystal Palace’s total of six, so an interesting contest awaits, up against a Newcastle United team that under Eddie Howe have very much rediscovered the joys of playing (and winning!) at St James Park.

An interesting split in the Premier League form table, as Newcastle still have three of the top six form clubs (Palace, Liverpool and Man City) to play, as well as three of the bottom six form teams (Norwich, Arsenal and Burnley).

