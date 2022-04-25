Opinion

Premier League form table last 14 games and 3+months – Remarkable Newcastle United response

Just look at this Premier League form table below.

A formline for the 20 Premier League clubs that lasts over three months.

Taking us back to early January / mid-January.

I have seen people putting up a Premier League form table showing points in 2022, but pretty pointless I think, when you consider some clubs have played as many as five games more / less than other PL clubs.

So this table below shows the 20 Premier League clubs and how many points they have each accumulated from their last 14 PL games:

38 Liverpool

33 Man City

31 Newcastle United

27 Chelsea

25 Arsenal

22 Tottenham

22 Manchester United

21 Wolves

18 Burnley

18 West Ham

17 Brentford

17 Leicester

17 Leeds

17 Crystal Palace

16 Southampton

15 Aston Villa

13 Brighton

11 Norwich

10 Everton

8 Watford

I think there are a lot of talking points here, not least, just what an absolutely remarkable job Eddie Howe has done. Only the two clubs going for the title have managed more, with Liverpool 38 from a possible 42 and Mann City 33, just two more points than Newcastle United.

You also can look at the bottom three in this 3+ months Premier League form table, also the three clubs who look to be heading down. Burnley with 18 points and Everton only 10 from these last 14 games, I know who my money would be on, when it comes to relegation and who is staying up.

I think this Premier League form table also shows something else to a significant degree.

So many people wanting to say that it is supposedly impossible for Newcastle United to quickly put pressure on the top six, or even top four.

I am not predicting anything…BUT I think over the course of these last 14 games, Eddie Howe has shown just what can be achieved with a well drilled team, that got some belated strengthening (only one player signed in the previous year and two entire transfer windows), finding a way to week after week beat the other clubs around you who are the competition when it comes to try and close on the usual suspects.

No guarantees that this form can be repeated next season BUT with Trippier and Wilson back fully fit, plus more quality players signed in the summer, why shouldn’t Newcastle United dream?

In their last 14 Premier League matches, only two other clubs (apart from Liverpool, Man City and Newcastle) have managed to pick up more than 22 of their last possible 42 points. Plus, Arsenal only picked up 25 and Chelsea 27, compared to Newcastle’s 31.

The potential is always there for Newcastle United to suddenly make rapid strides, especially now that we have ambitious owners and a quality Head Coach, plus the usual suspects set to have European distractions in what is going to be a particularly mad year, with the Qatar World Cup in the middle of it. The Premier League season has been extended by only an extra week either end, yet is losing six weeks in the middle to accommodate the World Cup. Newcastle United now hopeful of having a decent contingent of players representing their countries in November and December 2022 BUT the usual suspects will have far more.

In 1993/94, a promoted Newcastle United ended up finishing in their first season back up in the top tier, under Kevin Keegan.

In 2001/02, Sir Bobby Robson suddenly took Newcastle United from 11th the previous season up to 4th, when signing Laurent Robert and Craig Bellamy in summer 2001.

Bring in another couple (or more) signings of that level and Eddie Howe will be wondering just what could potentially happen in the 2022/23 Premier League season.

