Opinion

Premier League clubs (and Sunderland…) aligned to certain bands – School’s out for Easter

As you may have gathered, my two great passions in life (apart from my family), are Newcastle United and then popular music.

With the school holidays in full flow some of the family and I went to Newton-by-the-Sea yesterday and it brought the childish side out of me so much, that I penned this article when I got home.

As a bit of fun I thought I would align a few football clubs to a certain pop group or band.

First up and in at Number One has to be Everton and T Rex. Jordan Pickford has given his all in the line of slapstick entertainment as the focal point of this particular group, since signing from his hometown club Sunderland.

Next up are Spurs and The Charlatans. This is an outfit who have tried to build an image of a so-called big club but without the trophies and regular Top Four finishes.

Their North London neighbours Arsenal then can only be The Pretenders. They start every season dreaming of a title challenge and potential European glory but to no avail. I bet they still wish they were the Wenger Boys.

Manchester City have to be the New Kids on the Block. They have literally cashed in on their good fortune of Sheikh Mansour purchasing the club in 2008. One trophy after another has since arrived and this has put their neighbours from Salford’s noses well out of joint.

There has since been a managerial merry-go-round and many ridiculous spending sprees at Old Trafford, so with the club being nearly £1Billion in debt I’m going to call them Madness. Yes, Manchester United don’t like being “Yesterday’s Men”.

Liverpool are the luckiest team in my lifetime and I would have to cast them as The Jam. Also, whenever visiting Anfield over the years I have always found it “A Town Called Malice”.

Due to their working class support and uniqueness as a club in London, West Ham would be the Cockney Rejects.

After the recent comments from Wolves fans after NUFC beat them, I was reminded of what a bunch of Black Country bumpkins they actually are, so they are The Wurzels.

I hope you are catching my drift by now.

I think that Newcastle United should be known as the Rich Kids. This was the band that the excellent Glen Matlock formed when he left the Sex Pistols. Our new found wealth has certainly rattled every other club and their supporters and I’m enjoying every minute of it.

Well finally, I had to pick a band for our Wearside friends….and as it happens it is one of the other great punk bands.

Yes, Sunderland AFC and their supporters are definitely privileged to be The Damned.

I’ve deliberately left out the likes of the spiteful Aston Villa, the former Russian colony of Chelski, as well as Middlesbrough, so that you can maybe add your own ideas and anecdotes to some of the rest.

HTL

