Peter Beardsley to take management job in surprise move – Report

It is now coming up to two years for Peter Beardsley since his ban from football ended.

The Newcastle United coach had first been put on gardening leave, after claims of bullying and racist comments to young players were made.

Then on 19 September 2019 The FA handing down a 32 week ban from all football related activities after finding Peter Beardsley guilty of making racist comments, that ban ending in April 2020.

Since then, we have heard little of the former Newcastle United star, apart from involvement in some holiday time coaching courses for kids.

However, Saturday morning has brought claims that this will shortly change.

A report from NewcastleWorld says that their information is that Peter Beardsley is set to manage non-league side Hebburn Town.

Hebburn sacked Kevin Bolam at the beginning of March and the report claims that Peter Beardsley is now going to be announced as his replacement.

Hebburn Town play in the Northern Premier League Division One East and they are currently 12th of 19 clubs in the table.

Back in September 2019, The FA finding that Beardsley had called one black player a ‘monkey’ as well as telling young black players they should be good at climbing trees when on a club visit to a ‘Go-Ape’ centre.

The FA statement also revealing that: ‘Mr Beardsley has also been ordered to complete a face-to-face education course.’

