Perfect night for Newcastle United (and Leicester City…)

A great Thursday night for Leicester City and Newcastle United.

Brendan Rodgers and his team with their biggest match of the season.

Leicester City away in Holland playing against PSV Eindhoven for a place in a European semi-final.

A tough match followed with Tielemans gifting the ball to the opposition on 27 minutes and PSV scoring, 1-0 on the night and also on aggregate, as the first leg at the King Power had ended goalless.

It was perfection for Newcastle United, as Leicester City having to throw absolutely everything into this game to try and stay in the competition.

It was former Newcastle United player Ayoze Perez who found a way back into the tie, supplying the assist for Maddison to equalise. Ricardo Pereira then completing a stunning comeback win with a goal two minutes from time.

A game where both sides gave everything but Brendan Rodgers’ team coming out on top.

This Thursday night game ending only around 66 hours before kick-off at St James Park on Sunday.

Not saying that Leicester City won’t be trying on Sunday…

However, reality tells you that Rodgers will be absolutely looking after his players. A lot of changes will be made to his starting eleven and a much weakened team for Newcastle United to face.

Whilst Newcastle United still have every motivation in terms of ensuring Premier League safety, a completely different outlook for Leicester City. Currently in ninth place in the league, Leicester are eleven points off the top six and indeed nine points even off Wolves in eighth. Nothing to play for, unlike their European adventure.

Leicester City also have a very busy schedule of matches, PSV last night, then Newcastle on Sunday, before Everton way on Wednesday (20 April), Villa at home on Saturday 23 April, before their European Conference League semi-final first leg against Joe Mourinho and Roma on Thursday 28 April. With four games in a nine day stretch (14 April – 23 April), Brendan Rodgers will be desperate to ensure as many of his players are in top condition for that European semi.

With Feyenoord v Marseille in the other semi-final, Leicester City have a great chance of winning their first even European trophy, which would complete and amazing spell for the club. In 2016 Leicester City won their first even top tier league title, in 2021 their first ever FA Cup, so a first ever European one would round it off nicely.

For Newcastle United fans though, hopefully this huge distraction for the visitors helps ease NUFC to another three points that will surely realistically put Eddie Howe and his team on their way to safety. Plus of course then just maybe what would a remarkable top half finish (considering the mess Ashley and Bruce left behind), if Newcastle can then also get wins at home to Palace and away at Norwich in the following two games.

