Opinion

Paul Merson delivers good and bad news for Newcastle United after 3 defeats in a row

Paul Merson has been discussing Newcastle United once again.

After three defeats in a row, Eddie Howe looking to get back amongst the points when facing Wolves tonight.

Those three losses having followed a run of six wins and a draw in seven games, results that were included in a run of nine Premier League matches unbeaten.

Paul Merson delivering good AND bad news to the Newcastle United Head Coach and his team.

Merson stating that ‘Eddie Howe and co will comfortably maintain their Premier League status’ but at the same time predicting that it will be four defeats in a row for NUFC after this Friday night fixture.

Tonight may well be a game that could end up as any of the three possible results but I think there are a lot of reasons to doubt that the Paul Merson prediction of a 2-1 Wolves away win will come true.

Whilst Wolves have done remarkably well to win eight away matches this season, only in four of their sixteen away matches have Wolves scored more than once.

Newcastle United in their last eight home Premier League games under Eddie Howe have not conceded more than one in a game, apart from the defeat to Man City. Whilst those other seven have seen Newcastle concede only five goals in total, whilst scoring at least one goal in all seven themselves.

When it comes to total goals scored home and away this season, only the bottom four and Brighton have scored less than Wolves, whilst the visitors will be missing arguably their two best players tonight through suspension and injury, Jimenez and Neves.

Those two are also the top and third top PL goalscorers for Wolves and the exception is Hwang, who scored two of his five PL goals this season when Wolves beat Newcastle in Steve Bruce’s final away match with NUFC.

Personally, I think a neutral would probably see this game as most likely to end in a draw, but my take is that the stats and form points to Newcastle as the team most likely to win, if it doesn’t finish in a point each.

The last six games have seen both teams win three and lose three but Newcastle played five of their six away, whilst only two Wolves matches were away. Then if you take the last ten Premier League matches, Newcastle have picked up 19 points (six wins, three defeats and a draw), compared to 15 points for Wolves (five wins and five defeats).

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“This is a big game as Wolves are right back in the top-four race after Arsenal’s unexpected loss to Crystal Palace.

“For Newcastle United, it turned out to be a bit of a wake-up call for them against Tottenham – they got absolutely blown away.

“Eddie Howe and co will comfortably maintain their Premier League status, but they still have a long way to go to make themselves a force to be reckoned with.

“I fancy Wolves to win this one and make the race for a top-four spot more interesting.

“Prediction: Newcastle United 1-2 Wolves.”

