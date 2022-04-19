News

Patrick Vieira official key injury update and a lot of respect for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United

Patrick Vieira has been talking to the media.

The Crystal Palace boss speaking to journalists ahead of tomorrow’s game at St James Park.

Newcastle’s win over Leicester on Sunday putting United level on 37 points with Palace, though Patrick Vieira and his players have a game on hand.

Whilst Newcastle won on Sunday, it was heartache for Crystal Palace as they lost at Wembley to Chelsea in their FA Cup semi-final.

Patrick Vieira well aware that Newcastle United have won their last five Premier League matches at St James Park.

As Eddie Howe does a remarkable job in turning around the mess that Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley left behind.

Patrick Vieira also giving a key injury update, saying captain Luka Milivojevic will miss this Newcastle match with a hamstring problem.

Patrick Vieira speaking ahead of facing Newcastle United – 19 April 2022:

“We know how strong Newcastle are at home.

“They play with a lot of energy.

“They have quality of players who can run with the ball, score and create chances.

“They’re having a good run.

“A new manager (Eddie Howe) has come with ideas about how he wants to play the game and with the players they bring, everything has gelled. They’ve had positive results and a good run.

“We’re looking forward to the game. We want to do well and want to perform.

“I’m not surprised because you just have to look at how well he was doing at Bournemouth. He is an experienced manager, and has a really clear idea about what he wants from the players.

“He brought the players that play the way he wants to play.

“For some clubs you can’t make mistakes when choosing players and the ones you bring really help you to perform. All credit to him.”

Injury to Palace captain:

“Our captain Luka [Milivojević] will not be part of the group. He felt something in his hamstring, so won’t be part of the team.

“That will give us different options. I was really pleased to see how Cheikhou [Kouyaté] did in that position [v Chelsea]. This is something I had at the back of my mind. We have to use the system based on the quality Chelsea have and I was pleased with how we responded.”

Can Palace bounce back after FA Cup disappointment?:

“When you go through the season, there are periods where you learn about the players.

“It will be a period where I will learn a lot about the players: how we will keep concentrating on the league and how we will bounce back after the Chelsea result.

“It’s a period where we will learn a lot about what the players want to achieve, and what we want to do as a football club. We’ve been doing well, and I have never had anything [bad] to say about the concentration, the determination, the work ethic of the player.

“I will learn a lot about them, because we want to concentrate from the first to the last game. I am not going to tolerate a lack of concentration and hard work.

“We don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves. We have to find the strength and go again.

“If we don’t do that, there will be questions. I expect the answer from the players, and if we don’t do that I will give it a lot of focus because as a football club this is something that has to be consistent.

“It wasn’t easy when you look at the number of players we had on the pitch (against Chelsea) who are used to playing those kinds of games.

“You always have a question mark over how they will deal with that moment, but overall I was proud.

“We were courageous, we were well organised, and I was proud of the discipline we showed on the field. Then to get to the next level you need a bit of luck or the opposition not to be at their best.

“The future is about us finishing well in the league. How can we manage to keep improving as a team and doing well?

“We want to concentrate on the Newcastle game, and it’s an important game that we want to do well in, perform and win.

“We have to think about the performances first, and then we have time to think about next season. We want to finish the league as well as we can, and this is our focus.”

