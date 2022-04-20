Opinion

Palace star’s comments on Crystal Palace fans come back to bite him on the backside…

Crystal Palace fans watched on at Wembley as their team failed at the semi-final stage.

Chelsea winning 2-0 to go through to the FA Cup final, where they will play Liverpool, 3-2 victors over Man City.

There were some 30,000+ Crystal Palace fans there to see their team at Wembley.

With attention switching to St James Park, for a Premier League match against Newcastle United.

I came across these comments from Jack Butland, talking to the official club site about Crystal Palace fans ahead of their FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea:

“The Millwall game turned out to be a great one. It was a hell of an atmosphere on the day – obviously it’s been a long time since Palace and Millwall met in a competitive fixture.

“It was an incredible occasion. We took an incredible following as we do everywhere we go, and you combine that with the Millwall fans and it was a hell of an atmosphere.

“It (Wembley) is a hell of a stadium which I know is going to be rocking. I think for us we’re going to sell out a portion of Wembley that supersedes Selhurst Park, so we’re going to take an incredible following with us. I’m really excited to see that, to hear that. I know it’s going to be special – when the Palace fans travel they do it properly.

“We see it regularly and they give us that extra boost we need. A lot of the time it doesn’t take a goal to get them going; they do that on their own. When you’ve got a fanbase like that it’s difficult not to get up for it.”

I know that football players are prone to exaggeration but…’We took an incredible following as we do everywhere we go…when the Palace fans travel they do it properly.’

I had to laugh, travelling a few miles to South London rivals Millwall who you hardly ever play, or crossing over the Thames for an FA Cup semi-final, are one thing.

However, a Premier League trip to St James Park doesn’t appear to fall under the banner of ‘everywhere’ apparently.

Fair play to the handful of Crystal Palace fans who do make the trip to Tyneside today BUT to fail to even sell two small sections at St James Park is pretty poor going overall. Most of the usual away sections have been sold to Newcastle fans instead, whilst the two sections in Leazes Level 7 closest to the East Stand that Palace did keep to sell, they were still advertising unsold tickets on Tuesday.

So it sounds as though there will be around 1,000 or less Crystal Palace fans at Newcastle tonight, particularly poor when their club are providing free coach travel for any Palace season ticket holders or members up for going. Plus away Premier League tickets are capped at £30 maximum.

