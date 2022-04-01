News

Official Spurs update sees 2 Tottenham players ruled out of Newcastle game but 1 confirmed available

Two Tottenham players are definitely unavailable for the Newcastle United match on Sunday.

Antonio Conte giving an update on Friday afternoon ahead of the match.

The Spurs boss saying that Oliver Skipp and Ryan Sessegnon won’t be back for this Newcastle game but he does expect them to return to first team training next week.

Antonio Conte – 1 April 2022:

“Good news for Oliver Skipp and Ryan Sessegnon, they are very very close to being back with the team.

“They are improving a lot.

“They’re having important training sessions, not with the team, but apart.

“I hope next week to have both back with the team.”

However, Conte did have some positive news on the injury / availability front, saying that Ben Davies is fit, despite picking up a minor injury when away with Wales.

Asked about the possibility of qualifying for the Champions League via the Premier League, Antonio Conte replying:

“[Man] United is the team that in this season are struggling a lot.

“Last season it was Liverpool.

“There are four teams are stronger than the others – Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and United.

“If you are asking me about our possibility of making the Champions League…

“[When I took over] I’d have said very, very, very difficult, but now, I think we have to try and fight to the end.

“We have the possibility to reach this target.

“It’s important to have this ambition.

“To play Champions League is important for me, it’s important for the club, important for the players, for everybody.

“It’s an important target for many reasons. You can plan important things.”

This is how the Premier League table looks before the weekend’s matches:

As you can see, Tottenham are eight points behind Chelsea so surely only fourth place they could possibly rise to.

Arsenal have a tricky away match at Crystal Palace on Monday and if Tottenham win by a minimum of two goals on Sunday, they would at least temporarily go into fourth place.

With the Gunners also currently having a game in hand as well as a three point advantage, you have to think Tottenham must beat Newcastle to have any realistic chance of finishing above their fierce rivals.

Newcastle United have conceded only six goals in their last nine Premier League matches and it is three and a half months since Martin Dubravka conceded more than one goal in a game.

Whilst Tottenham have been very up and down, losing five of their last ten Premier League matches whilst winning the other five.

With a defeat at Burnley amongst those ten games and home defeats to Southampton and Wolves, Eddie Howe will think it more than possible that his NUFC team can also hamper Tottenham’s chances of a top four finish.

