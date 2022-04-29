News

Official Liverpool availability update and Jurgen Klopp asks ‘why Newcastle don’t like us so much?’

Jurgen Klopp has been carrying out his media duties on Friday, ahead of Saturday’s game at St James Park.

The Liverpool boss saying that there has been illness within the squad but the only major player he expects to have unavailable, is Roberto Firmino through injury.

Since arriving at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has had mixed results at St James Park.

His first one was a 2-0 defeat to a soon to be relegated Steve McClaren NUFC team, then it was a 1-1 draw and 3-2 win when Rafa Benitez was manager.

With Steve Bruce in charge, it was a 3-1 Jurgen Klopp win and a very rare 0-0 between the two clubs.

For Jurgen Klopp, it is the St James Park game on 4 May 2019 that stands out…

Playing Liverpool is one of the bigger games of the season usually, as compared to say the likes of Brighton, Burnley, Everton etc.

However, that game in May 2019 had a lot of extra elements.

It was the final NUFC home game of the season, it was a very rare Saturday night (7.45pm) kick-off, there were a number of Liverpool fans making themselves known in the home areas, by that point Newcastle fans knew this was very likely Rafa’s final home game in charge, it was a chance to potentially stop Liverpool winning the title, Newcastle were safe having won six of their last seven home matches and so could have a real go..and so on.

Many of those same / similar factors are also in play here.

It is the second last NUFC home game of the season, potentially Liverpool fans making themselves known in the home areas, Newcastle fans and team with a manager they believe in – Eddie Howe, a chance to potentially stop Liverpool winning the title, Newcastle safe having won six of their last six home matches and so could have a real go…and so on.

However, the 12.30pm kick-off is usually a killer for pretty much every club when it comes to atmosphere, especially when compared to a 7.45pm Saturday night kick-off that gave plenty time for pre-match refreshments.

Hopefully the Wor Flags efforts can get the game off to a flyer and then the NUFC team and fans can combine to keep that going for the 90 minutes.

Jurgen Klopp Newcastle United pre-match press conference:

Asked how much Newcastle United have evolved under Eddie Howe (10 wins in last 14 Premier League matches, won last six at home), Jurgen Klopp:

“A lot. An incredible run, hey?

“When our analysis meeting starts and you always see the last 10 or 12 results, it’s green when you win and red when you lost. There’s like green, green, green then red, red, red and then again a lot of green.

“So they’re obviously in a really good moment and Eddie plays a massive part in that.

“They signed one of our analysts, that’s for sure a big part as well, I have to say. Mark, if you see this – we’ll play a completely different team!

“They do really well, they signed a few good players.

“That will happen in the future 100 per cent with the power Newcastle is now, and of course they made a lot of change and all these kinds of things.

“But for this season they brought in smart moves, really brought good players in and just had stability. The players who were there before could grow into a really confident figure as well.

“It’s really good to see what little changes can make and it will be a difficult one for us.

“It’s similar to a few years ago when we played [at St. James Park] between the [Champions League] semi-final, when Divock Origi [scored with a] header/shoulder.

“That was a tough game, that was one of these games where I didn’t understand, what exactly is Newcastle’s problem?!

“Why do they not like us so much?!

“The whole stadium was on fire and we have to expect that as well tomorrow.

“It will be tough, but we have to make sure we are ready for that. We have our targets as well, we know we need results and we try to perform as good as it’s more likely than not to get one.”

Jurgen Klopp on injuries, availability and illness:

“We had a little bit (of illness) and I hope it didn’t actually extend or get bigger, but a little problem with a little diarrhea stuff, Curtis (Jones) and Kostas (Tsimikas).

“Kostas was back yesterday, Curtis couldn’t train yesterday. So, these two boys were out [against Villarreal].

“Bobby (Firmino), it is not a serious injury, we are all still kind of convinced, but it takes now a little bit longer already than we all thought, especially Bobby thought as well.

“He will not be ready for tomorrow, Bobby. He didn’t train yet. We have to get further information and find a way to get him back.

“That’s it pretty much, I think.”

