Official club site explains how much changed Eddie Howe Newcastle team v Norwich formation looks set to be

A much changed Newcastle team v Norwich for this afternoon’s 3pm kick-off at Carrow Road.

Eddie Howe making four changes to the team that started and beat both Leicester and Palace in these last six days.

The NUFC Head Coach indicating on Friday that he was set to rotate his squad, to ensure as fit a team as possible and protect against injuries.

In comes Lascelles, Longstaff, Willock and Murphy, whilst out go Schar, Shelvey, Wood and Almiron,

The fact all four of those players are on the bench, appears to confirm that Eddie Howe has simply rotated his squad.

An official announcement / article (see below) via the club, after the release of the new of the Newcastle team v Norwich, seeking to explain the formation.

Lascelles for Schar looks straightforward in the centre of defence, keeping it as a back four.

Then the official club site saying Sean Longstaff playing in the Jonjo Shelvey more withdrawn role, with again looks obvious.

However, with Chris Wood given a rest after a 14 game run that has brought 29 points, the big question is who ‘replaces’ him and what formation. The official club site saying ‘Allan Saint-Maximin looks set to lead the line in East Anglia, with the Frenchman to be supported by Jacob Murphy, who comes in for Miguel Almirón, as well as Joelinton.’

Joe Willock and Jacob Murphy will also be playing supporting roles but with no Chris Wood, it appears that Joelinton will be pushed further up the pitch than normal, certainly when it comes to Martin Dubravka and others playing long high balls up the pitch.

Whilst interesting to see how Allan Saint-Maximin gets on in his likely free role as a false number nine. A position that should suit him, having the freedom to go wherever and less / no defensive responsibilities, but when tried in the past on a few occasions he hasn’t looked particularly comfortable playing there.

Newcastle United official announcement – 23 April 2022:

Eddie Howe has handed starts to Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock and Jacob Murphy ahead of Newcastle United’s Premier League visit to Norwich City. (kick-off 3pm BST).

The Magpies make the 516-mile round-trip to Carrow Road this afternoon to face Dean Smith’s Canaries, targeting a fourth successive Premier League win for the first time since April 2018.

Eddie Howe has opted to make four changes from the side which claimed a 1-0 home win against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, Newcastle’s sixth victory in a row at St. James’ Park.

Martin Dúbravka maintains his place in goal, while Lascelles comes in for Fabian Schär, with the United skipper partnering Dan Burn in central defence while Emil Krafth and Matt Targett occupy the respective full-back roles.

Longstaff replaces Jonjo Shelvey in the middle of the park, with the North Shields-born midfielder situated alongside Bruno Guimarães and Joe Willock, with Chris Wood dropping to the bench.

Allan Saint-Maximin looks set to lead the line in East Anglia, with the Frenchman to be supported by Jacob Murphy, who comes in for Miguel Almirón, as well as Joelinton, who makes his 100th Premier League appearance this afternoon.

Howe has a number of options to deploy from the bench, including Schär, Javier Manquillo and Federico Fernández as well as Matt Ritchie, Almirón, Gayle and Wood.

Newcastle United: Martin Dúbravka, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles (c), Dan Burn, Matt Targett, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimarães, Joe Willock, Joelinton, Jacob Murphy, Allan Saint-Maximin.

Substitutes: Karl Darlow, Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schär, Federico Fernández, Matt Ritchie, Jonjo Shelvey, Miguel Almirón, Dwight Gayle, Chris Wood.

