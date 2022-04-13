Opinion

NUFC fans asked who would be their dream Newcastle United signing – Intriguing results

On Tuesday, NUFC fans were asked ‘Who would be your dream Newcastle United signing?’

The question was posed by Newcastle United fan and contributor to The Mag, Simon Ritter.

He wrote a lengthy article (read it HERE) extolling the virtues of Phil Foden.

Simon talking about the road ahead for Newcastle United and if ambition is to be shown and progress to be made, it will need significant further quality added to this current NUFC first team squad.

In his article Simon Ritter declaring:

‘But why not dream? And dream big? Our newish owners have shown encouraging signs by recruiting Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes, who both have the quality we need. Several more top, top players are required if Newcastle United are again to become a force to be respected and feared.

If the excellent Eddie Howe could pick one Newcastle United signing to transform our fortunes on the pitch, whom would he favour? Don’t forget, we are allegedly the richest club in the world, so money should be no object.’

Making a list of eight players, including Phil Foden, Simon posing the question…

‘Other recruits will be needed, so here are seven more, alongside Foden, I want to see playing in black-and-white stripes before the end of next season. Vote for the one you want most as your dream Newcastle United signing.’

Here now are the results of the dream Newcastle United signing (from the eight options provided…) voting (percentages rounded up / down to nearest whole number):

1% Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool keeper)

2% Ben Chilwell (Chelsea left-back)

0% Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace centre-back)

5% Yves Bissouma (Brighton holding midfielder)

2% Harvey Barnes (Leicester City attacking midfielder)

18% Jarrod Bowen (West Ham attacking midfielder)

11% Ivan Toney (Brentford centre-forward)

60% Phil Foden (Man City playmaker)

