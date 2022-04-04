News

Now 5 Newcastle United Live TV Matches confirmed – Monday update

The latest announcement on Newcastle United Live TV Matches for the 2021/22 season has now been made.

NUFC now having five upcoming live TV games confirmed.

Today’s announcement covers the first two rounds of Premier League games in May 2022.

The games against both Man City (away) and Arsenal (home) have both been moved and are to be shown by Sky Sports.

That making five confirmed Newcastle United Live TV matches, so far, with the full upcoming schedule of games listed below up to the end of the season.

Burnley away will stay at 4pm on the final day but a decision on live tv games made nearer the time for the final round of matches.

Newcastle United official announcement – 23 February 2022:

Two Newcastle United fixtures in May have been rescheduled after being selected for live television coverage.

The Magpies had been due to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, 7th May at 3pm, but that game will now take place a day later on Sunday, 8th May. Kick-off has been set for 4:30pm.

And United’s final home game of the season against Arsenal, which had been due to kick off at 3pm on Sunday, 15th May, has now been moved to Monday, 16th May, with kick-off now at 8pm.

Both fixtures will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Any further alterations to the club’s fixture schedule will be confirmed in due course.

Newcastle United upcoming confirmed matches:

Friday 8 April 8pm – Wolves home (Sky Sports)

Sunday 17 April 2.15pm – Leicester home (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 20 April 7.45pm – Crystal Palace home

Saturday 23 April 3pm – Norwich away

Saturday 30 April 12.30pm – Liverpool home (BT Sport)

Sunday 8 May 4.30pm – Man City away (Sky Sports)

Monday 16 May 8pm – Arsenal home (Sky Sports)

Sunday 22 May 4pm – Burnley away

