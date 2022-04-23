News

Norwich fans protest about Newcastle United owners

The Newcastle United owners are once again under the spotlight.

Well, one part of the ownership anyway…

In advance of Saturday afternoon’s match at Carrow Road, Norwich fans protesting against the Saudi Arabia PIF majority ownership of Newcastle United.

Co-founder of the Proud Canaries (Norwich fans LGBTQ+ group), Di Cunningham, talking about the Newcastle United owners:

“It is an indictment of the Premier League that the Fit and Proper Person test still lacks reference to human rights and a shameful reflection on the game’s global guardians that key competitions are still held in countries with repressive regimes with no appetite to transform.

“Everyone should feel welcome and safe to support their team wherever they play and football finances should not be rooted in abuse.

“Directors with a firm ethical steer are sadly rare in football.

“We’re lucky to have Delia, Michael, Tom and our board who were instrumental in the club’s recognition of Proud Canaries – the first official LGBTQ+ fan group in the country – back in 2013.”

The Eastern Daily Press then quote Felix Jakens, Amnesty International UK’s Head of Campaigns:

“Football has its own issues with racism and other hate speech, but fans have a perfect right to voice concerns about serious human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia.

“The greater the spotlight on Saudi human rights violations, the better.

“One irony, of course, is that no one in Saudi Arabia could possibly hope to hold up a banner denouncing human rights abuses in the Kingdom without risking a long jail sentence.

“Though the Newcastle buyout is clearly part of the Saudi authorities’ long-term attempt to sportswash the country’s image, it’s fairly predictable that the effect in the short term has been to trigger greater discussion of human rights abuses in the country.

“Greater awareness of Saudi human rights issues is extremely welcome, and we hope it can lead to sustained pressure for much-needed reforms.”

