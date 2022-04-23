Opinion

Norwich fans comments about facing Newcastle United – A little bit of everything

There weren’t a lot of Norwich fans at St James Park back in late November.

Around a thousand of them in attendance for Eddie Howe’s second home match, third game altogether.

Ciaran Clark ridiculously getting himself sent off very early on but the Canaries lucky to even get a point against ten men, as their second half equaliser came from a Martin Dubravka mistake.

That failure to beat a struggling Newcastle United who were a man down, maybe the moment when Norwich fans started to fear the worse, as they’d actually picked up seven points in their previous three matches.

Norwich then lost all of the next six, before then picking up another seven points from three matches, only to then lose another six in a row. Nothing if not consistent.

Having not won at St James Park since 1988, it maybe didn’t help encourage Norwich fans to travel north in November 2021. However, the fact that NUFC haven’t won at Carrow Road since 1994 (goals from Beardsley and Cole) hasn’t diminished the enthusiasm for Newcastle fans, all 2,650 away tickets swiftly snapped up.

Whilst Eddie Howe has overseen a quite incredible turn around at St James Park, six home wins in a row helping United to 40 points, for Dean Smith and his players the writing has been on the wall for some time.

Interesting from Norwich fans below, some predicting one last hurrah and victory today, whilst others giving their team no chance.

In the main though, Norwich fans just wanting to enjoy their day out with a ‘few’ drinks and try not to let the football spoil it, something which Newcastle supporters can identify with during this recently ended near decade and a half of Mike Ashley ownership.

Thankfully, both Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce are now in the past and if Eddie Howe can engineer a tenth Premier League win in the last fourteen PL matches today, it would guarantee Newcastle go into the top half AND as high as ninth if Leicester fail to beat Villa.

Norwich fans comment via their The Pink Un message board:

‘So what are we thinking? Normally in recent years whenever we have played Newcastle they have been pretty poor, after all the last time we were beaten by them was 2016 with that crazy 4-3 (less said about our 6-2 loss to them in 2015 however..)

Anyway, credit has to be given to Newcastle right now as for a good half of this season they were awful. Looked destined for relegation.. Until now. Eddie Howe has taken them over and pulled off the great escape and has them flying and full of confidence, which doesn’t fill me with much hope.’

‘It’s been a hard season, everyone is sick and tired of this league, we are down and just floundering waiting for some nerd to get his calculator out and confirm it.

Today, the sun is (kinda) shining, the beers will be cold. Just go to the football and enjoy it. Don’t get roped in by premier league rhetoric, don’t look at other results and hope and pray we can stay up. Just go and enjoy a game of football on a Saturday afternoon.

Don’t let the football ruin your day out at the football.

saying that, any VAR shenanigans and I’m out lol.’

‘Pukki usually does well against Newcastle so I’ll go 2-1.’

‘Season ending defeat.’

‘Hate to break the obvious but it’s already over.’

‘Can see a high-scoring draw here as Newcastle get some good counters off with effect, with a desperate Carrow Road crowd urging the team on in hope over expectation. 2-2.’

‘Who really cares when a likes of Luton could replace us, Conference team a few years back.

Disgusting that after the promotions and money this club has received we are no further ahead than we were years ago.’

‘The team has lost all confidence and given up hope of success. City 0 Newcastle 3.’

‘Yeah, so much lost confidence we have scored 4 goals in the last two matches.’

‘My predictions

1. There will be Geordies present. Not many of them will wear shirts despite the fact they very much should.

2. I won’t have the faintest idea what any of them are saying. Despite having a Geordie for a close friend.’

‘I envy anyone who is going to the match today, no matter how rubbish it is.

I’ve missed this season (the first time I’ve willingly missed a season since my first in as a 5 year old in 1998, other than the covid season obviously) due to ongoing treatment and recently surgery for the Big C.

Having to endure this seasons rubbish through the radio or occasionally on tv is so much harder to deal with (maybe feeling like having no chance to boooooooo)

So I agree with this, just go and Enjoy it (the day not the result) , because you’ll never know when you can’t make it and believe me, you’ll miss it then…’

‘Refuse to give Eddie ‘I’m sticking to football and taking the pay check’ Howe and Newcastle handily purchased survival any credit at all. And akin to Keegan I would LOVE it if we beat them. My Newcastle loving colleague would get a good rendition of OTBC to mull over, but we will lose handsomely, 0-3.

woeful first half followed by respectable 0-0 in the second half. I hope I’m wrong.’

‘Looks like Eddie Howe is planning on changing things for our game, hopefully disrupt some of their momentum.’

