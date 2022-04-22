News

Norwich City official injury / availability update for Newcastle match – 2 ruled out but 3 ok

Norwich City face Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Canaries not mathematically down just yet and desperate to keep their season alive as long as possible.

Six games to go and a win would almost certainly take Norwich City off the bottom, as Watford visit Man City on Saturday.

Ahead of the game, Dean Smith has met the media on Friday morning.

The Norwich City boss revealing that Josh Sargent and Lukas Rupp are both ruled out of this Newcastle United match.

However, Smith saying he expects two injured players to recover in time, whilst a third player in Brandon Williams will also be available, after being unable to play against his parent club Man Utd last weekend.

Norwich City official injury update – 22 April 2022:

‘Dean Smith confirmed that Pierre Lees-Melou and Kenny McLean are expected to recover from their respective injuries to feature in the match against Newcastle United tomorrow.

Pierre Lees-Melou picked up cramp in the final minutes of the match at Old Trafford last weekend, while Kenny McLean had a small fracture in his toe. Both are training today though and should be available for selection.

“Kenny (McClean) is available despite a small fracture in his toe, he’s training today (Friday) so he should be ok,” said Dean.

However, there was bad news for Josh Sargent and Lukas Rupp who are both ruled out.

“Josh Sargent is ok for the Aston Villa match next week but won’t be available for the game on Saturday,” added Dean. “Josh is starting training on Monday.

“Lukas (Rupp) pulled out of training yesterday after he felt a little niggle in the back of his knee, so he’s out.”

Brandon Williams is back in contention for selection after missing last week’s match against Manchester United as it was against his parent club.’

