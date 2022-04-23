Norwich 0 Newcastle 3 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players
A massive victory for Eddie Howe and his players.
Bruno Guimaraes the match winner with a goal in each half.
MATCH RATINGS:
Dubravka – 8
Obviously didn’t have much to do but made one fantastic save from a free kick and caught plenty of crosses into the box.
Krafth – 7
Solid game.
Didn’t have much to do defensively and did get off to a bit of a dodgy start but settled down and had a good one.
Lascelles – 7
Wasn’t fantastic and another one who got off to a bit of a dodgy start!
Got himself together though and was helped by Burn… and the fact we were 3-0 up.
Burn – 8
Mountain at the back. Pukki didn’t get a look in.
Targett – 9
He’s fantastic as well.
Honestly, doesn’t put a foot wrong.
Such an upgrade from any other left back we have had over the past 10 years.
Bruno – 10
What a player man.
Head and shoulders above every player on the pitch.
What a goal. Great ball for the 2nd goal as well.
Longstaff – 7
Thought he did alright.
Kept a hold of the ball well and worked his backside off too!
Willock – 7
Don’t think he had the impact he would have hoped for but did well nonetheless.
ASM – 7.5
Much better performance.
Looks like he thrives more in the ‘free’ role that he was accustomed to under Bruce.
Murphy – 7
One of his best performances for us (says a lot considering I’ve only given him a 7).
Joelinton – 9
Heeeeee’s Braziliaaaaaan!
Brazil call up incoming?
SUBSTITUTES
Miguel Almiron N/A
Don’t remember him touching the ball.
Matt Ritchie N/A
His last game?
Unless we decide to throw the Burnley game to send Everton down…
Dwight Gayle N/A
Not on long enough to comment.
Stats from BBC Sport:
Norwich 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 23 April 3pm
Goals:
Norwich:
Newcastle:
Joelinton 35, 41, Bruno G 49
(Half-time stats are in brackets)
Possession was Norwich 45% (44%) Newcastle 55% (56%)
Total shots were Norwich 5 (2) Newcastle 13 (6)
Shots on target were Norwich 2 (0) Newcastle 7 (2)
Corners were Norwich 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)
Referee: Chris Kavanagh
Newcastle United:
Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Longstaff, Guimaraes (Gayle 87), Willock, Joelinton (Almiron 67), Murphy (Ritchie 74), Saint-Maximin
Unused Subs:
Darlow, Schar, Shelvey, Manquillo, Fernandez, Wood
