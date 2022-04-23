Opinion

Norwich 0 Newcastle 3 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

A massive victory for Eddie Howe and his players.

Bruno Guimaraes the match winner with a goal in each half.

MATCH RATINGS:

Dubravka – 8

Obviously didn’t have much to do but made one fantastic save from a free kick and caught plenty of crosses into the box.

Krafth – 7

Solid game.

Didn’t have much to do defensively and did get off to a bit of a dodgy start but settled down and had a good one.

Lascelles – 7

Wasn’t fantastic and another one who got off to a bit of a dodgy start!

Got himself together though and was helped by Burn… and the fact we were 3-0 up.

Burn – 8

Mountain at the back. Pukki didn’t get a look in.

Targett – 9

He’s fantastic as well.

Honestly, doesn’t put a foot wrong.

Such an upgrade from any other left back we have had over the past 10 years.

Bruno – 10

What a player man.

Head and shoulders above every player on the pitch.

What a goal. Great ball for the 2nd goal as well.

Longstaff – 7

Thought he did alright.

Kept a hold of the ball well and worked his backside off too!

Willock – 7

Don’t think he had the impact he would have hoped for but did well nonetheless.

ASM – 7.5

Much better performance.

Looks like he thrives more in the ‘free’ role that he was accustomed to under Bruce.

Murphy – 7

One of his best performances for us (says a lot considering I’ve only given him a 7).

Joelinton – 9

Heeeeee’s Braziliaaaaaan!

Brazil call up incoming?

SUBSTITUTES

Miguel Almiron N/A

Don’t remember him touching the ball.

Matt Ritchie N/A

His last game?

Unless we decide to throw the Burnley game to send Everton down…

Dwight Gayle N/A

Not on long enough to comment.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Norwich 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 23 April 3pm

Goals:

Norwich:

Newcastle:

Joelinton 35, 41, Bruno G 49

(Half-time stats are in brackets)

Possession was Norwich 45% (44%) Newcastle 55% (56%)

Total shots were Norwich 5 (2) Newcastle 13 (6)

Shots on target were Norwich 2 (0) Newcastle 7 (2)

Corners were Norwich 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Longstaff, Guimaraes (Gayle 87), Willock, Joelinton (Almiron 67), Murphy (Ritchie 74), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Shelvey, Manquillo, Fernandez, Wood

