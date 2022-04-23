Opinion

Norwich 0 Newcastle 3 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Saturday’s victory

Norwich 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 23 April 3pm

After an opening half hour that was scrappy to say the least, the match coming alive with an excellent Newcastle move that ended with Joelinton smashing NUFC into the lead.

Eddie Howe and his team never looking back after that, as Joelinton added a second before the break, then Bruno Guimaraes killed the Canaries off with a beautiful chip over Tim Krul only a few minutes into the second half.

Jamie Smith:

“Ah, wasn’t that just lush?

“Despite being all but safe on 40 points I thought it would be necessary to get something here, both to safeguard the next couple of weeks that likely won’t deliver many/any points and to prove that we are now capable of destroying the league’s weak teams, as opposed to the constant grinding.

“This was a tremendous display of dominance, with due reward for Joelinton following his starting performances of the last six months.

“I also loved seeing Pukki, the epitome of ordinary who had regularly destroyed Ashley’s Newcastle, reduced to whinging about throw ins that would have made no difference to his team’s howking.

“Off to the Championship carrot crunchers, maybe for another Losers Cup date with your sad little mates.”

Billy Miller:

“It might be St George’s Day officially but it was more like Brazil Day at Carrow Road.

“We’re up to 43 points now and 3 more would beat Bruce’s best tally.

“I guarantee Howe won’t be bleating on about it like his predecessor continuously did.

“And all this despite having been given the most shambolic starting position.

“Bravo Howe, you’ve done a sterling job.”

Paul Patterson:

“Outrageous from Bruno, excellent from Maximin and step forward the player who has come a full circle and been totally reborn.”

Brian Standen:

“Everyone played well – simple as!

“With Bruno being head and shoulders above it all.

“Get a couple of his mates in and who knows?

“Liverpool will not be fancying playing up here next week…

“Happy times!”

GToon:

“What Eddie Howe is creating in one season is quite simply incredible.

“Are you watching Steve Bruce?

“I can’t wait for next season and up the premier league we go!

“There isn’t a single aspect of our club that hasn’t been improved by Eddie and his team.

“Manager of the year by a mile.

“And that win is dedicated to Bruce’s big mate Chris Sutton. Who’s laughing now! Hahaha.”

David Punton:

“The boys from Brazil taking Norwich City to pieces.

“A fabulous away day win.

“We. Are. Back!

“Some great goals from our two midfield warriors to clip the Canaries wings.

“Running out of words for Bruno. He’s absolutely bloody brill.

“They all are. A perfect day for Howe and his players.

“Up to ninth. Bring on the Reds.”

Nat Seaton:

“A lovely sunny day in Norwich topped off by watching my team WIN 3-0 away from home!!

“Happy times, I’m soaking it all in as who knows how long it will last (my pessimism!).

“Great finishes for all 3 goals, YES THREE GOALS!!

“Looking forward to Saturday against Liverpool and let’s see what happens…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Norwich 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 23 April 3pm

Goals:

Norwich:

Newcastle:

Joelinton 35, 41, Bruno G 49

(Half-time stats are in brackets)

Possession was Norwich 45% (44%) Newcastle 55% (56%)

Total shots were Norwich 5 (2) Newcastle 13 (6)

Shots on target were Norwich 2 (0) Newcastle 7 (2)

Corners were Norwich 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Longstaff, Guimaraes (Gayle 87), Willock, Joelinton (Almiron 67), Murphy (Ritchie 74), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Shelvey, Manquillo, Fernandez, Wood

(Alan Shearer absolutely loving it – Saluting Newcastle United Brazilian three goal salvo – Read HERE)

(Just look at that Premier League table after Norwich 0 Newcastle 3…Read HERE)

(Norwich 0 Newcastle 3 – Eddie Howe’s black and white army! Read HERE)

