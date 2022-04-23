Opinion

Norwich 0 Newcastle 3 – Eddie Howe’s black and white army!

Norwich 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 23 April 3pm

As expected, Eddie Howe rotating his Newcastle United squad after the same eleven had started the previous two games inside the last six days.

In came Lascelles, Longstaff, Willock and Murphy, whilst out went Schar, Shelvey, Wood and Almiron.

The fact all four of those players were on the bench, appeared to confirm that Eddie Howe had simply rotated his squad.

With no Chris Wood, the consensus was that Newcastle would line up with Allan Saint-Maximin as a false number nine, a free role through the middle. However, it was Joelinton put through the middle, ASM on the left.

An even opening then saw Newcastle United with a great chance to take the lead in the sixth minute, a superb Bruno ball over the top picked out Murphy beyond the last man, but with just Krul to beat he put his volley wide of the post.

Only two minutes later and Norwich were presented with an almost exact same chance, for once Matt Targett finding himself caught out, the ball over the top seeing Dowell putting a chance over the bar with only Dubravka to beat, the Newcastle keeper coming off his line and ending up in no man’s land.

On 17 minutes, a Norwich break ending with Pukki going around Dubravka, Newcastle defenders flooding back and the striker setting up Dowell, who once again put it over the bar from ten yards out.

On 26 minutes, Dan Burn so close to his first ever Newcastle goal, a left wing corner met by Burn and his flick header just drifting past the far post.

Both teams gifting possession to the opposition regularly but nobody good enough to take advantage, yet….

As the game had gone past the twenty minute mark or so, Joelinton moved out to the left and Allan Saint-Maximin swapping positions, getting that free role through the middle and allowed to wander.

On 35 minutes, goal!

Good work on the right saw Murphy and Longstaff combine, the ball played to ASM in the middle of the box and then he squared it for Joelinton to smash past Krul from 15 yards an excellent finish.

Five minutes later and 2-0!!

ASM dropping deep and a great ball back inside for Guimaraes opened up the pitch, a class pass from Bruno sending Murphy through one on one with Krul, but he dithered and when eventually trying to shoot it skewed across goal…for Joelinton to ghost in and finish with his left foot!

A minute before half-time and it could / should have been 3-0. Joelinton and Targett combining on the left, the full-back’s low cross blocked by Krul and from 12 yards out Longstaff blazing it over the bar.

A poor 35 minutes but once Newcastle scored, United taking control, Eddie Howe’s side just needing to keep that going after the break.

In a six minute spell, Joelinton scoring as many Premier League goals as he had scored in the previous nine months…on this his 100th PL appearance for Newcastle United.

A tepid start to the second half and then out of nowhere another Brazilian NUFC goal!

Under no pressure at all, Tim Krul trying to pass it out, but Bruno pouncing on the edge of the box and what a quality cool chip over the former Newcastle keeper on 48 minutes.

A minute later and more sloppy Norwich defending, ASM getting onto the ball and his stinging shot palmed away this time by Krul.

On the 50 minute mark a first effort on target for the home side, a 25 yard free-kick seeing Dubravka do well to claw it away from the top corner.

On 55 minutes the ‘Oles’ ringing out from the away end, as Newcastle passed and passed it, with Norwich toiling in the sunshine.

Three minutes later and Joelinton striking a 25 yarder, full of confidence, but Krul holding onto it at the second attempt.

With 25 minutes to go, Newcastle losing possession ten yards outside the box, Pukki played in and his right foot shot going across Dubravka and just past the left hand post.

Joelinton picking up a knock in the build up to that Norwich chance, subbed for Almiron and losing the chance in the final 24 minutes of a first ever NUFC hat-trick.

The Newcastle fans had started the match in great voice and from 35 minutes in, that predictably just got better and better. Nothing quite like an away victory played out in the sunshine.

Bruno G had been pulling all the strings in midfield and with 15 minutes to go, a brilliant outside of the boot pass found Ritchie but the Newcastle sub outnumbered and forced back to keep possession.

The final stages seeing a professional job by United as they closed the game out, they probably could have scored more but the win was already more than secured.

Martin Dubravka keeping a third clean sheet in the last four games, as Newcastle made it four wins in a row.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Norwich 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 23 April 3pm

Goals:

Norwich:

Newcastle:

Joelinton 35, 41, Bruno G 49

(Half-time stats are in brackets)

Possession was Norwich 45% (44%) Newcastle 55% (56%)

Total shots were Norwich 5 (2) Newcastle 13 (6)

Shots on target were Norwich 2 (0) Newcastle 7 (2)

Corners were Norwich 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Longstaff, Guimaraes (Gayle 87), Willock, Joelinton (Almiron 67), Murphy (Ritchie 74), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Shelvey, Manquillo, Fernandez, Wood

