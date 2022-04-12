Opinion

No Newcastle United player divides our support more than this guy

I like to think I’m a reasonably intelligent man, who although now into his sixties, is still trying to learn.

Which is why on more than one occasion I have switched on the telly to watch Professor Brian Cox explain the origins of the universe.

My latest attempt was Saturday morning, the day after the Newcastle United win over Wolves. As always, I’m ok for a while but after 20 minutes my brain has exploded.

As the very happy genius explains it all to me, I found myself becoming more confused by the minute. I always thought the answer to life, the Universe and everything, was 42.

In my opinion, understanding how the Universe was created is simply beyond the comprehension of a normal person.

Some things just can not be explained.

Which brings me neatly onto a bloke called Allan Saint-Maximin.

I think it’s fair to say that no Newcastle United player divides our support more than this guy. Wood, Shelvey or Krapth don’t come close.

That’s because he is an amazing, irritating, inspirational, idiotic, left winger…and we have history with this type of Newcastle United player.

The fall out with ASM is the same that existed with Robert and with Ginola. The fans were equally split with these two, except the arguments were confined to the pub, and the letters page in the monthly publication of the Mag.

You can even go back to the seventies and my hero, Jinky Jim Smith. In my teenage eyes, he could do no wrong. I did not see the failure to track back or the sulking when it didn’t go right. All I saw was the “Geordie George Best”

However, at least there is an argument to have with these players. In the late eighties we didn’t need to have pub arguments surrounding Ian Stewart or Wayne Fereday. We all knew they were a truly awful waste of a shirt.

So which side of the fence am I on when it comes to this guy?

Sorry, but I have a backside full of splinters.

One minute a sublime flick sets Joe off to set up Chris Wood. The next he is throwing himself to the floor because someone breathed on him.

It’s who he is. It’s what you get. Unlike many others in the team who Eddie has been able to improve, I don’t think Allan Saint-Maximin is a player who can be changed.

I guess it’s simply down to one thing:

Do you think we are a better TEAM with ASM in it?

For what it’s worth, I will say yes for this season, but if we see the signings we hope for in the summer…will he still be good enough for our starting eleven next?

Because as Professor Cox used to sing back in the 90s….

“Things can only get better”

