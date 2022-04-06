News

News of injury/illness concerns for 2 Newcastle United midfielders backs up training ground update

Joe Willock could be set to miss the Wolves match, according to a new report on Wednesday morning.

The report from The Mail says that their information is that Willock has a knee injury.

Joe Willock played the full 90 minutes on Sunday but this update saying that the issue with his knee hampered his performance.

The Mail saying that Eddie Howe is going to assess the situation over the course of these couple of days ahead of Friday’s match with Wolves.

The newspaper saying that Bruno Guimaraes could be the one to replace Joe Willock.

Well, I think one thing is for sure after Sunday’s second half collapse, regardless of whether Willock is available or not on Friday night, Bruno Guimaraes will be replacing somebody in the starting eleven.

Guimaraes easily Newcastle’s best player, even though only playing the final half hour at Tottenham, having been away with Brazil and experiencing a long trip home from South America in the lead up to Sunday’s defeat.

Bruno Guimaraes has started in the games at Chelsea, Southampton and Everton, but Wolves will be his first start at St James Park if selected. Bruno having had three home sub appearances so far, with all three games seeing Newcastle win.

This morning’s report from The Mail also says Joelinton was forced off on Sunday because of illness, which may explain to a degree why he didn’t look his normal (recent) self.

This report on both Joe Willock and Joelinton with respective injury / illness issues, now possibly puts a certain extra degree of light on an article we published earlier this Wednesday morning.

The club having released a new Newcastle United training gallery from Tuesday, featuring the NUFC players training ahead of Friday’s match against Wolves.

Of the 25 man NUFC Premier League squad, we pointed out that only the following 14 first team players could be seen training as a group, from what we could see via the 44 official photos:

Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Karl Darlow, Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett, Federico Fernandez, Dwight Gayle, Mark Gillespie, Bruno Guimaraes, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy, Matt Ritchie

As well as the outside training photos, the club also included some images of players working in the gym. These included long-term injured Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier.

However, as we pointed out, of the other nine who couldn’t be seen in the outside training shots, you could also see Joelinton, Joe Willock and Javier Manquillo in the indoor shots from the gym.

This obviously potentially explained by The Mail report, when it comes to Joelinton and Joe Willock not able to be seen in the group training images.

However, also another six players totally missing from all the published club photos, both gym and training outside, were Ryan Fraser, Jonjo Shelvey, Allan Saint-Maximin, Fabian Schar, Matt Targett and Chris Wood.

No need for panic at the minute but it is unusual to see so few players in the group training and so many missing (or at least not able to be seen…), particularly as Ciaran Clark and Jamal Lewis did heavily feature in these Tuesday training images, even though neither are in the official NUFC Premier League squad for the rest of this season.

Again, not panicking, but I think we do have to be mindful that like every other Premier League, Newcastle United will be susceptible to covid cases, with now once more a massive rise in positive cases in the general population now.

Ahead of the Spurs match, Eddie Howe did say there had been ‘a little bit of Covid’ in the Newcastle United squad during the international break. Whilst the official figures put out by the Premier League about positive cases amongst PL players and staff shows numbers on the up to a degree again, after rising to a high of 103 positive cases 20-26 December 2021, the falling to only eight positives 28 February – 6 March, on Monday the Premier League announced 22 positive cases had been discovered 21-27 March.

Whatever the truth of it, here’s hoping that the vast majority of Newcastle players are training Wednesday and Thursday, as this is a tough match, Wolves have every incentive as they will go up to sixth in the table if winning on Friday night.

